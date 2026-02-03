Epstein files reveal possible BYU-Idaho tuition payment, Utah visits and Park City calls - East Idaho News

While quotes are taken directly from the U.S. Department of Justice, documents only tell one side of a story. Information and allegations have not been proven in a court of law.

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Amid the millions of documents released from the case against millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sporadic visits to Utah have been uncovered, along with a possible tuition payment to a BYU-Idaho student.

On Friday, Jan. 30, the U.S. Department of Justice disclosed over 3 million pages of documents on millionaire financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after a law passed by Congress required the release.

BYU-Idaho tuition payment

Multiple emails released in the DOJ’s most recent batch of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case show correspondence from 2011 with someone who is likely a female student at BYU-Idaho.

Emails detail an agreement that indicates Epstein sent a check, likely to pay for the student’s tuition. However, the check may have been sent back.

“My aunt [redacted] said that you sent a check to BYU-Idaho, and it was sent back,” the student says.

U.S. DOJ

U.S. DOJ

A different email sent to Epstein just days later indicate the payment was made.

“I am so thankful for your willingness to help [redacted]; she will do well in school and make all of use [sic] happy.

The second email’s subject line says, “Student [redacted] – BYU Idaho.”

BYU-Idaho did not immediately respond to ABC4.com’s request for a statement.

Visits to Park City

“Darren said you liked the Stein Eriksen… it still has suites available,” a 2016 email to Epstein reads. “Would you like to make reservations for Park City?”

Days later, an email memo indicates Epstein booked a two-bedroom superior suite for one night at the Waldorf in Park City for over $1,600.

One year earlier, Epstein can be seen emailing with MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito about a visit, indicating he was in Utah at the time. “Park City is 45 minutes from alberquq [sic] if you want to come visit.”

“Now I want to go to your island and dive sometime,” Ito says.

Epstein responds with, “Anytime, oct on.”

Blockstream’s CEO Adam Back announced Ito introduced their company to Epstein, who became a limited partner in Ito’s fund. However, his fund divested its Blockstream shares due to a conflict of interest.

Provo phone records

DOJ documents show a cell phone registered to Epstein made five calls to a Provo number on Feb. 11, 2004, between 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. The calls range from one to five minutes long.

Later that evening, between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., Epstein reportedly made two more phone calls to a number registered in Park City. Neither call lasted longer than one minute.

Call records from the Epstein Files reveal he made multiple calls on different occasions, many of which went to Salt Lake City and Orem numbers. | U.S. DOJ

In the days following, Epstein made several more phone calls to a Park City number, along with one call to a phone located in Salt Lake City.

Similar data shows three of the phone calls may have been made to an Orem number. It is unclear who Epstein was speaking with at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.