Family shocked by Amazon delivery tote containing human feces - East Idaho News

ELK GROVE, California (KCRA) — A family in Elk Grove was shocked to find an Amazon delivery tote under their car containing human fecal matter, which took the company days to remove from their neighborhood.

Mindy, who asked to keep her identity hidden for fear of retaliation, discovered the package on Jan. 5 when she left for work and noticed something under her car.

“It was disgusting,” Mindy said, recalling the discovery.

She mentioned that her daughter almost opened it, saying, “To find out what it was like, if she’d grabbed it, that would have been horrible.”

Mindy described the contents of the package.

“I grabbed it and saw what was inside,” she said. “Poop, human poop, and a shirt that they used to wipe it with.”

After seeing a similar story in Lincoln, Mindy felt compelled to share her experience.

“I ran inside and washed my hands a lot and started looking for phone numbers to call,” she said. “That night, I finally got a hold of somebody. She said they would send somebody out right away to get it. That was the fifth. On the sixth. It was still there all day.”

Mindy said a neighbor moved the bag near the stop sign, prompting her to call Amazon again.

“I made another phone call, got somebody else. He said there had been no notes made about it or anything, but that he would put them in,” Mindy said.

The bag was eventually removed on Jan. 7, but Mindy remains in disbelief.

“What are these drivers doing? Do they not have time to go to the bathroom in the proper place?” she asked.

KCRA asked Amazon about this.

Amazon responded to the inquiries by stating that drivers work for third-party delivery service partners, who build delivery routes allowing time for breaks, including two 15-minute rest breaks and a 30-minute meal break.

Drivers use an app showing where they can stop for food, gas, or restroom use.

Amazon said it is investigating the Elk Grove incident.

As of Monday night, Mindy said she is still waiting to hear from Amazon regarding the incident.