Father accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old son while drunkenly playing with gun - East Idaho News

NAPLES, Florida (TMX) — A Florida father is facing charges for allegedly fatally shooting his young son while handling a firearm under the influence following a monthslong investigation.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Gregory Anthony Zecca of Naples has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm and using a firearm while under the influence in connection with the July 19, 2025, incident. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

“This was a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Our detectives conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation, examining every element of what happened through witness statements, forensic testing, subpoenas, search warrants, and more. I commend their hard work and professionalism in uncovering the facts in an incredibly difficult case.”

Investigators say Zecca spent “several hours” drinking at a local establishment on the day of the shooting, then purchased additional alcohol to take to a friend’s residence on Sumter Grove Way, where he and his 13-year-old son were watching a UFC fight. At the residence, Zecca allegedly consumed more alcohol and marijuana while repeatedly handling a firearm in the child’s presence.

The sheriff’s office says the gun was “initially” rendered safe by removing the magazine and clearing a round from the chamber, but “at some point” the magazine was reinserted and a round was chambered. Zecca discharged one shot, fatally striking his son.

Deputies responded to the scene and saw marijuana in “plain view” and observed the smell of alcohol on Zecca. Detectives obtained search warrants for a blood sample and medical records. A toxicology expert estimated Zecca’s blood-alcohol concentration to be approximately 0.116 at the time of the shooting, well above the legal limit of 0.08.

“This case underscores that devastating tragedy that can result from mixing firearms, alcohol and drugs,” Rambosk said. “Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss.”