Fire at new hotel construction site reaches second floor; fire crews investigating cause - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A structure fire at an under-construction hotel early Tuesday morning sparked a heavy firefighting response as the fire spread to the floor above and into a few rooms.

According to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Haylie Egbert, the fire was reported at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday. The fire had started in the mechanical room on the first floor of the Staybridge Suites at 780 Pioneer Road.

A firefighter with Idaho Falls Fire Department walking towards the Staybridge Suites after a structure fire was reported early Tuesday morning. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

IFFD Battalion Chief Chet Pugmire told EastIdahoNews.com the fire extended into the ceiling, causing it to spread to the second floor. A release from IFFD states that three rooms sustained smoke damage from the fire.

The fire on the first floor also extended across the hallway directly in front of the mechanical room into another area.

The hotel began construction in 2020, according to earlier reporting done by EastIdahoNews.com.

RELATED | 3 construction projects underway on west side of Idaho Falls. Here’s what they are

Pugmire said that, given the construction’s near-completion, the walls had been insulated, meaning the fire posed no significant challenge.

A fire broke out inside the mechanical room of the first floor of the Staybridge Suites where firefighters responded early Tuesday morning. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

If it had been in an earlier stage, the fire could have been more of a challenge.

Fire crews are expected to be on scene investigating the cause of the fire, and an estimation of the damage is still being determined.