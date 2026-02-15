Fish and Game removes 80-plus mule deer from elk facility to prevent disease - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Over the last few months, Idaho Fish and Game has removed more than 80 mule deer from a captive elk facility, and the agency says that the deer meat will be processed and donated to local food banks.

According to a press release from Fish and Game, multiple hunters reported seeing mule deer in the facility throughout the 2025 hunting season. After further inspection, it seemed as though the deer were gaining entrance through gaps under the fence.

After evaluating how to remove the animals from the facility, Fish and Game decided, out of precaution, that lethal removal was the most responsible course of action.

The agency ultimately decided to remove the mule deer to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease. Captive elk facilities are required to perform chronic wasting disease testing by Idaho State Department of Agriculture standards.

Wild deer are not legally allowed to be in captivity, and there are no reliable ways to test live animals for the disease.

The mule deer were removed through a combination of public hunters and Fish and Game staff efforts. All deer are being tested for chronic wasting disease, and at the time of this publication, 76 have tested negative and zero have tested positive.

Some of the hunters were able to keep the meat for personal consumption, and the rest will be processed and donated to local food banks.

Fish and Game and the Department of Agriculture both paid for the professional meat processing.

