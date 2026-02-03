Fisherman lands record trout in Henrys Lake - East Idaho News

HENRYS LAKE — Most anglers who wind up atop the Idaho state record fish leaderboards do so out of pure luck. But Robert Gregory’s story goes a little different.

Yellowstone cutthroat trout aren’t your run-of-the-mill trout. They are one of Idaho’s three native subspecies of cutthroat trout and are found almost exclusively in the Snake River basin above Shoshone Falls and in the Yellowstone River basin. That means anglers can only find them in southern and eastern Idaho, parts of Wyoming and Montana, and tiny bits of Nevada and Utah.

One such place is Henrys Lake — one of Idaho’s most popular trophy trout spots, well-known for holding some impressive Yellowstone cutthroat trout — which is precisely where Robert and his buddies set out for on Dec. 31.

Henrys Lake is one of Idaho’s first bodies of water to freeze over during the winter, giving anglers an early-season, idyllic hardwater fishing experience. Robert admitted that landing a scale-tipping cutthroat trout was atop the day’s goals.

“My college buddies and I got up early and went ice fishing at Henry’s Lake with a goal of catching a state record cutthroat trout, if possible,” he said.

After little success that morning, Robert decided to switch up their game plan and hit shallower water. The bites were instant.

The fish in question? A 19-inch, 3.08-pound Yellowstone cutthroat trout, which if you recall just last week’s state record, might not constitute a “toad.” But in the words of Lee Corso: Not so fast.

Yes, a 3-pound trout may not be huge, but the mere act of even catching a Yellowstone cutthroat is a bucket list for many anglers. Plus, there just aren’t that many places where you can legally harvest Yellowstone cutthroat trout, making it a bit more challenging. Henrys Lake is an exception in that the cutthroat trout population is robust and also supported by a hatchery program, so harvest opportunity is available. My guess is that Henrys Lake will produce a much bigger record soon enough.

Idaho Fish and Game

After weighing the fish on a scale at home, Robert realized he likely had a record fish, and decided to weigh his catch on a certified scale at a local grocery store.

Congratulations to Robert Gregory on his spot atop the Idaho state record fish board!

Thinking about chasing a state record fish? Check out the state record fish page for more information. Remember, certified scales are now available at most Fish and Game offices to weigh potential record fish!

And, as a bonus, if you are a native trout enthusiast looking for a new fishing challenge, don’t forget that Idaho participates in the Western Native Trout Challenge – the biggest ‘trout slam’ program around. Yellowstone cutthroat trout (along with many other Idaho species) are eligible to count towards completing the challenge! Catch native trout, win prizes, and support trout conservation!

