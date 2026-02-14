Gooey cheese sticks, brick-oven pizza and more. Lucy’s opens new location in Rigby. - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Lucy’s Pizzeria is expanding and bringing its beloved New York–style pizza and delicious appetizers to Rigby.

Located on Main Street just across from the Rigby City Library, the new spot opened several weeks ago and came together almost by chance.

“It’s a funny story. My business partner was driving by with his wife and saw that it was being built. So he called the guy and asked if it was available. He said it was and here we are,” says Timothy Wright, a Lucy’s co-owner.

Lucy’s Pizza has opened its newest restaurant on Main Street in Rigby. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Inside the new restaurant, customers will find Lucy’s classics. Appetizers include boneless and bone-in chicken wings, breadsticks, a fried mozzarella square, and the wildly popular cheese sticks, brushed with garlic butter and smothered in melted cheese.

“It’s one of our most popular appetizers. They’re super good and I love them a lot,” Isaiah Balero tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The mozzarella cheese sticks are one of the most popular appetizers at Lucy’s Pizza. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Fresh house salads come topped with pepperoncinis, marinated olives, and tomatoes, paired with a choice of dressings, including Lucy’s famous ranch. While the exact recipe is a closely guarded secret, it’s made fresh in-house daily, along with the buffalo and zespian sauces.

What’s the zespian sauce, you’re asking? Well, it’s put on top of one of the most ordered menu items.

The signature zespian pizza is topped with smoky-ranch-flavored sauce, pepperoni, ham, chicken, bacon, pineapple, and jalapeños. It offers a perfect balance of sweet heat for adventurous eaters.

Lucy’s offers bone-in and boneless chicken wings, along with several other appetizers. | Courtesy Lucy’s Pizza

Lucy’s cooks their pizza in a brick oven and also serves subs, meatballs and more.

With existing locations in Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, Wendell, Orem, and the original shop in Roberts, Lucy’s is happy to expand its eastern Idaho footprint to Rigby.

“Enjoy the sauce and enjoy the crust,” Tim said. “That’s what sets us apart.”

Learn more about Lucy’s Pizza here and watch our East Idaho Eats video in the player above.