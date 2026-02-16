Grumpy viewers! EastIdahoNews.com staff reads our meanest and weirdest comments - East Idaho News

THE INTERNET — Each year, EastIdahoNews.com receives several hundred thousand comments across its website and social media platforms. We also get emails, text messages, phone calls and letters.

Many of those comments are very helpful, and we absolutely love the compliments and the many news tips we get; they are among the driving forces behind daily news!

But on occasion, some members of our audience like to get a little testy, and even downright mean. Often, these comments are from people with fake social media accounts who simply enjoy trolling EastIdahoNews.com staffers.

We also receive some very strange correspondence from people concerned about our health, to psychic mediums, to conspiracy theorists with some of the wildest ideas imaginable. Do you realize how many people actually believe in Lizard People?

Anyway, we love to screenshot these comments and emails to create videos for you every couple of years.

Unfortunately, we can’t share them all with you — often because many are very vulgar and full of naughty language. But out of the hundreds we receive, we always have a couple of favorites we share for videos like this one!

This is our latest one, and we hope you enjoy it.

And no matter how much you hate or love us, please remember that we couldn’t do our jobs without you, and so we appreciate you visiting and commenting at EastIdahoNews.com!

