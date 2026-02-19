Help EMS know what to expect with Pocatello’s new 'Know Me File' - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — There is now a way for Pocatellans to share critical information with emergency responders about themselves or their loved ones before a crisis happens.

On Tuesday, the City of Pocatello officially launched the Know Me File, a database designed to provide first responders with information about individuals with mental or physical health conditions

Mayor Mark Dahlquist sees the program as something that will help residents with behavioral or developmental disabilities communicate their needs to first responders.

“There’s a lot of people with those challenges in the community, and this is just a great way to be more communicative with the public,” Dahlquist said.

The Know Me File allows people to voluntarily submit useful information, which first responders can access if they ever have to respond to an emergency at the submitted address. Providing an address is required to join the program, as the information provided is tied to that address.

A press release announcing the program lists examples of useful information to provide for first responders:

Preferred methods of communication.

Sensory sensitivities or behavioral triggers.

Emergency contact information.

Medical needs, conditions or durable medical equipment.

A recent photograph.

Dahlquist said work on the Know Me File began three or four months ago, predating his January inauguration. It was first developed and implemented with the help of a Pocatello Emergency Communications officer Megan “Moe” Osterhout, who was unavailable for an interview with EastIdahoNews.com

Dahlquist acknowledged that many in the community may see this program as a response to the shooting death of Victor Perez. While he said he couldn’t comment on the 2025 incident due to pending litigation, he pointed out that the Know Me File likely wouldn’t have changed the outcome.

“Even if we would have had the Know Me File in place with that, it probably wouldn’t have worked, because we got the call from someone in the alleyway that didn’t have the address,” Dahlquist said.

Dahlquist emphasized the importance of providing accurate information to dispatchers, as well as an address to respond to whenever possible.

“If we get a vague, big description and not an address, the Know Me File won’t work … which is just a reality of that program,” Dahlquist said. “You must have an address to match it up.”

The mayor said when someone makes an emergency call and provides an address to dispatch, information from the Know Me File, including a photo, will be displayed to responding officers. He said there are a variety of things it would be helpful for officers to know before responding to an emergency call.

“You could get put in there that they don’t communicate verbally, they need sign language, or they need written instructions. … (Maybe) someone that likes to take off and run for whatever reason, (or) they have a fear of police officers,” Dahlquist explained.

He said that the information will be helpful to more than just police officers; it will also help firefighters and paramedics know how many people live in a house, and whether someone has an underlying medical condition or is bedridden.

Pocatello residents can sign up by visiting the Know Me File page on the city’s website, or by filling out a form in person at the Pocatello Police Department, 911 N. 7th Avenue, or the fire station at 408 E. Whitman Street. Providing proof of address or legal guardianship is not required to join the Know Me File.

“There’s no like, ‘Come in and show us your passports,’ or anything like that,” Dahlquist said. “In an effort to make this just as streamlined as possible, a loved one, a caregiver, even the vulnerable person themselves can go in. It’s pretty open-ended that way.”