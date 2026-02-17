How to know if chest pain is actually an emergency - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are here to help! Email your "Ask the Doctor" questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

IDAHO FALLS — Chest pain is one of the most common reasons people come to the emergency department at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, and for good reason. It can signal a heart attack or other serious condition. But it can also be caused by heartburn, muscle strain, or anxiety.

When you’re not sure, it’s safest to treat chest pain as urgent.

Call 911 right away if you have chest pain that is new, unexplained, severe, or lasts more than a few minutes – especially if you also have:

Pain that spreads to your jaw, neck, arms, or back

Shortness of breath

Sweating or nausea

Lightheadedness or fainting

A feeling of pressure, tightness, or heaviness in your chest

A heart attack doesn’t always feel sudden or severe. Some people feel discomfort, pressure, or a squeezing sensation instead of sharp pain. Women, older adults, and people with diabetes are especially likely to have milder or unusual symptoms.

What about other chest pain?

Sharp pain that worsens with deep breathing, twisting, or pressing on the area is less likely to be from the heart. It may be a pulled muscle, inflammation, or acid reflux. But “less likely” does not mean “safe,” and it’s not always possible to tell at home.

A few important notes:

Don’t drive yourself to the hospital if you think you’re having a heart attack. Call 911. Paramedics can start treatment on the way.

Aspirin can help during a heart attack, but only take it if 911 dispatchers tell you to.

When it comes to chest pain, it’s always better to get checked out and be wrong than to wait and be right.