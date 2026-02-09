I have the flu. Now what? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are here to help! Email your "Ask the Doctor" questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

If it feels like everyone you know is sick right now, you’re not imagining it. This flu season has been an especially tough one. So far, the flu has caused an estimated 20 million illnesses, 270,000 hospitalizations, and 11,000 deaths nationwide.

This year’s dominant flu strain has mutated more than usual, making it easier to spread and more likely to knock people flat. It’s not a “super flu,” but it is getting a lot of Americans sick.

What does the flu feel like?

Many people describe it as feeling like they’ve been “hit by a truck.” Common symptoms include:

• Fever and chills

• Body aches and extreme fatigue

• Headache

• Cough, sore throat, and runny nose

In children, flu symptoms can also include nausea or diarrhea, which can be surprising for parents expecting only respiratory symptoms.

If you’re wondering whether it’s a cold or the flu, a good rule of thumb is colds tend to creep in while the flu often hits fast and hard.

I think I have the flu. What should I do?

First, stay home. The flu spreads easily, especially in the first few days. Going to work, school, or social events while sick increases the risk of spreading it to others.

Second, rest and hydrate aggressively. Fever and illness increase fluid needs, and dehydration can make symptoms worse. Water, electrolyte drinks, soups, and broths all help.

Third, wash your hands often and cover coughs and sneezes. These basics still matter and make a real difference.

What about medications?

If you have the flu, prescription antiviral medications can significantly reduce symptom severity and shorten the course of illness. These medications work best when started within the first day or two of symptoms.

Antivirals are especially important if you:

• Have asthma, diabetes, heart disease, or other chronic conditions

• Are pregnant

• Are over age 65

• Have a weakened immune system

If you have the flu, contact your primary care provider to discuss whether a prescription is appropriate.

Is it too late to get a flu shot?

No. There’s still time to get vaccinated.

While this year’s flu vaccine is not a perfect match for the circulating strain, it still reduces the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and complications. Even partial protection can be meaningful, especially for older adults, young children, and those with underlying health conditions.

Take care of yourself and your neighbors

The flu is miserable, but it’s also preventable and manageable with the right steps. Staying home when you’re sick, resting, hydrating, and seeking care when needed helps protect not just you, but the people around you.

A little caution goes a long way in keeping our community healthier this flu season.