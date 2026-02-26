'I simply asked why.' Jury acquits local woman who was recording police of most charges, finds her guilty of resisting arrest - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A local woman was acquitted of serious felony charges after a jury found her not guilty in an incident involving her assaulting an officer and drug possession.

However, jurors did not acquit her of a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Casey Champion, 41, of Pocatello, was originally charged with two felony counts of battery of a police officer and possession of a controlled substance. Along with two misdemeanors of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Jurors on Feb. 11 acquitted Champion of the two felonies and the misdemeanor possession charge, but found her guilty of the remaining misdemeanor.

During the trial, four officers, along with Champion, testified about the events that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug 30 outside Cue and Brews.

According to the two-page probable cause affidavit, two officers responded to assist in a traffic stop involving six people driving motorcycles.

Two of the individuals had been detained, handcuffed, and taken to the front of a patrol vehicle. This was occurring in front of the bar.

The document states that a woman, later identified as Champion, was told several times by an officer to step back.

The same officer asked another officer to handle Champion, who had advised her that she could continue recording but to step back.

This officer reported that he had a hold of Champion’s arm while telling her to get back. Champion was described as moving her arm away from the officer and flailed them, striking the officer in the chest.

Champion was taken off the ground and arrested.

The document states that a metal tube containing a powder was found in her pocket. The powder was tested and returned positive for cocaine.

‘I simply asked why’

Champion chose to take the stand during the two-day trial and testified about what had occurred that night.

Her attorney, Jennifer Call, asked her what she was doing at the bar, and she responded that she was a bartender and cook for Cue and Brews.

Seeing the lights of a police car outside the bar, Champion said most patrons looked out, and a few walked out to see what the officers were doing.

Asked why she walked out of the bar, Champion responded that she wanted to record and ensure her patrons were safe as well.

Champion said that she was standing next to the bar’s food trailer, near North 2nd Avenue, when officers asked her to move back. She said she was about 5 to 10 feet away and believed she wasn’t interfering with what officers were doing.

Champion’s attorney asked her what she said to the officer’s request to move back. Champion said, “I just simply asked why.”

Champion said she remembers an officer had shoved her; she said it was hard enough that it caused her to lose balance, and later taken to the ground.

“You don’t think that you’re going to be taken to the ground by recording,” Champion said.

The action that the police report states Champion struck the officer was discussed.

Champion said it was after the shove that she raised her hands up to protect her chest and did not realize she had even struck the officer.

The state had a chance to cross-examine Champion, and Bannock County Prosecutor Stephanie Ray questioned her about her interaction with officers.

Champion was asked why she questioned the officer’s command to move back, given her distance to the traffic stop. Champion asked because she was curious to know why she was asked to move back.

“I simply asked why,” Champion said.

Drug possession charge

The drug possession charge stemmed from the metal pipe that was found, and Champion was questioned about where it had come from.

Champion said that part of her duties as a bartender is ensuring that the establishment is cleaned, and during a round around the tables, she found the metal pipe.

Her attorney asked her why she had kept it, and Champion remarked that work had been done to one of the pool tables and that the pipe had marks on both ends that made it appear that it fit into something.

She was asked if she knew there was cocaine in that tube. Champion said she probably would not have been that close to the police if she had known.

Champion is scheduled to appear for sentencing on the resisting arrest charge at 9 a.m. on April 13 before District Judge Robert Naftz.