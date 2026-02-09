I worked as a taxidermist for a day, and here's what I learned - East Idaho News

I worked as a taxidermist for a day, and here’s what I learnedPublished at | Updated at
SHELLEY – EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting different careers and today, I’m Workin’ It at Frontier Wildlife Studios in Shelley. It’s a taxidermy shop and Jacob Newman is the award-winning taxidermist behind the business.
Newman taught me how to make a tanning solution for the hides. During our visit, Newman explained that every hide needs to be tanned before it’s mounted. Western Hunter reports that tanning is a process that “replaces the moisture and proteins that have been removed with oils that allow the skin to remain soft and supple.”
I also set some antlers and eyes on a foam mold of an elk.
See what it’s like in the video above.
