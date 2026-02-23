ICE spokesperson reports $80K in damage at vandalized DHS building in Boise - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) — The Boise Police Department is investigating vandalism at a building rented by the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officers responded around 7:25 a.m. on Saturday to the 1100 block of South Vinnell Way after receiving a report of vandalism, according to a BPD news release. Police said windows were broken and the exterior of the building was spray-painted. The building was not occupied at the time.

In a statement provided to Idaho News 6, an ICE spokesperson said law enforcement is searching for the suspect or suspects who vandalized the facility, causing an estimated $80,000 in damage. ICE personnel discovered the damage on Feb. 21 and contacted police, according to the spokesperson, who said employees are safe and the building is secure.

The spray paint included what the spokesperson described as “offensive, anti-ICE derogatory terms.”

“Those responsible … will be held accountable,” the ICE spokesperson said, adding that Secretary Kristi Noem has said anyone who destroys federal property or assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Police say it is not yet known whether the vandalism is connected to an incident last week at an office building leased by DHS in Meridian.

RELATED | Meridian ambulance attack suspect still at large; Paramedics say ‘It could have been so much worse’

RELATED | Police: Suspect planned to light fire at Meridian building tied to ICE

Anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.