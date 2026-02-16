Idaho agriculture group, businesses release impact study on immigrant workforce - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) — Multiple agriculture interest groups in Idaho gathered on Friday to hold a press conference regarding the results of a recent impact study that examines the economic effects of foreign-born workers on the state’s economy.

The study, which was prepared by regional economists Steven Peterson, MS., and Timothy Nadreau, PhD and titled ‘The Story of Idaho Labor Markets: An Economic Analysis of Foreign-Born Contributions,’ is endorsed by the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, the Idaho Alliance for a Legal Workforce, the Idaho Home Builders Association, and private commercial real estate development firm, Ahlquist.

The study comes as Idaho lawmakers decide whether or not to implement additional E-Verify requirements for employers. E-Verify is a free, web-based system operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in partnership with the Social Security Administration (SSA) that allows employers to confirm the employment eligibility of newly hired workers. Many businesses across the country use E-Verify to determine an employee’s immigration status to ensure they are in compliance with state and federal immigration laws.

A news release from the interest groups and business says the study “outlines the projected impacts to gross regional product, household income, and jobs if a portion of the unauthorized foreign-born workforce were removed.”

In total, the study estimates that there are 28,725 foreign-born workers in Idaho, and removing that entire population would result in a 4.6% drop in gross state product, resulting in a capital loss of $5.1 billion. That negative impact, they claim, would be akin to the losses seen during the Great Recession of 2008. Furthermore, they say losses would include roughly $400 million in state tax revenue.

“These impacts would extend beyond the listed economic sectors and would be felt by U.S.-born Idaho residents, with an estimated loss of 55,818 jobs statewide when supply chain effects are included, equivalent to 4.7% of total state employment,” the release states.

“As immigration policy continues to be debated, it’s critical that decisions are informed by economic data,” said Zak Miller, CEO of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation. “This study helps illustrate what is at stake for farmers, workers, and the broader Idaho economy.”

In the release, company and industry representatives advocate for strong border security while advising state officials against creating what they call “top-down government mandates.”

“Let’s give President Trump the space he needs to solve the workforce problem and stay away from government red tape policies like E-Verify,” said Tommy Ahlquist, CEO of Ahlquist.