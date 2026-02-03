Idaho Falls Pediatrics opens first Rexburg location - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Idaho Falls Pediatrics opened a new clinic in Rexburg.

Mountain Peak Pediatrics opened in early January on the north end of town at 1236 Bond Avenue, Suite B. Its patients range from newborn babies to 18-year-olds.

Dr. Elias Lines, the clinic’s sole physician, tells EastIdahoNews.com Mountain Peak Pediatrics aims to bring pediatric care closer to patients.

“We have a lot of patients in Idaho Falls that live in Rexburg. We wanted to bring the care to them and make it easier on them,” Lines says. “We’re just trying to provide that service for those kids.”

Lines says he’s pleased with the response in the first month of operation.

“People are really excited that they don’t have to drive 30-45 minutes to Idaho Falls. They can just get the care they want right here in town,” says Lines.

Idaho Falls Pediatrics spokeswoman Jamie Woodhouse-Howard estimates there were about 30 patients a week from the Rexburg area who were receiving care in Idaho Falls.

Although there are multiple pediatric clinics in Rexburg, this is Idaho Falls Pediatrics’ first Rexburg location.

Idaho Falls Pediatrics was founded in 2000 by Dr. Ron Porter. Its original building was on Sunnyside and Holmes and moved to a small building on Coronado around 2004. Today, it’s at 1645 Pancheri Drive.

An Ammon location opened on Eagle Drive in 2020. Its unique castle design was intended to make going to the doctor fun for kids.

Lines started working at the Idaho Falls clinic last summer with the intent of opening the Rexburg location.

Dr. Elias Lines at Mountain Peak Pediatrics. | Courtesy Jamie Woodhouse-Howard

He says Mountain Peak Pediatrics is still owned by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, but its name is better suited to its geographic location.

“We wanted to give it a name that reflects Rexburg,” says Lines.

Lines says the plan is for the Rexburg clinic to continuing growing. He hopes to eventually open another location. But for now, he’s happy to serve patients as needed.

Mountain Peak Pediatrics is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.