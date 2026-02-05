Idaho Falls Regional Airport awarded $12 million in federal funding for terminal expansion - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

IDAHO FALLS – The City of Idaho Falls has secured $12 million in federal Community Project Funding to support the Idaho Falls Regional Airport terminal expansion, a critical infrastructure project focused on improving safety, efficiency and capacity at the airport.

The funding, included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026 at the request of Congressman Mike Simpson, will support the first phase of a multi-phase terminal expansion project at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.

“This investment allows us to address some of the most pressing space and operational challenges inside the terminal,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Ian Turner. “We are grateful for the support of Congressman Simpson and our federal partners. This phase of work improves safety and efficiency today while positioning the airport to adapt to growth we anticipate to continue.”

Current improvements focus on improvements to baggage screening and ticketing operations. The project includes an expanded baggage screening area, safer loading areas for baggage carts, expanded ticket counter and queueing space, and structural modifications that allow for future growth.

The improvements planned under this terminal expansion are estimated at $60 million and will be funded through a combination of federal aviation grants, passenger facility charges, and airport revenue sources. Construction is anticipated to take approximately 27 months, pending the final design and project phasing.

The Idaho Falls Regional Airport terminal expansion is included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by the President in February 2026.