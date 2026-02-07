Idaho Fish and Game plans to relocate or harvest elk causing $1.2 million in crop damage near Emmett - East Idaho News

EMMETT — Hundreds of elk are eating into farmers’ livelihoods near Emmett, causing more than $1.2 million in crop damage last year, prompting Idaho Fish and Game to develop plans to relocate some animals and remove others.

A herd of 350 non-migratory elk stays on five private properties west of Emmett year-round, creating significant problems for area farmers.

“There was approximately $1.2 million in damages. And we only paid out about 35% of that,” said Brian Pearson, regional communications manager for Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest region.

The agency has been actively trying to address this ongoing issue for the past five years using various management tools.

“We have several tools in our toolkit — non-lethal tools — that we use in situations like this. We’re statutorily obligated to address depredations from wildlife when they occur,” Pearson said.

Multiple elk run across Lucas Budell’s property near Emmet, Idaho. | Courtesy Lucas Budell

Emmett neighbor Lucas Budell has witnessed the ongoing impact on agricultural operations.

“All the elk were out there just in the hay fields, and they were just probably eating food, but at the same time, you know, they’ve always been there,” Budell said.

Budell worked with Fish and Game to install fencing on his property, which has been effective in protecting his crops.

“They came out and did a study, and they actually shared costs with a fence, and we put up a fence, and it actually helped. It kept the elk out of our farm, and all the other neighbors, they put up fences also,” Budell added.

Traditional hunting and some non-lethal management steps haven’t reduced the herd size despite significant efforts. The landowners have allowed around 150 elk to be harvested by hunters just in the past year.

“They’ve been going above and beyond, in terms of getting hunters onto their property and trying to allow hunters to help address the issue, but so far that’s been unsuccessful,” Pearson said.

The problem is complicated by the elk’s behavior patterns. Through GPS collaring, Fish and Game has confirmed these elk do not migrate and remain on private property year-round.

“They’re on private property, and they have nowhere to go because they feel safe, you know. If you feel safe somewhere, you don’t wanna go anywhere, and so they’re not gonna leave,” explained Budell.

Budell believes increased hunter access could help address the problem more effectively.

“Where the elk are at right now, it’s private property, and the owner has to give permission to let people go hunting,” said Buddell. “I think if you would allow more people to go, then, you know, it wouldn’t be such a problem.”

He explained that hunting pressure could change elk behavior patterns.

“If you allow people to go hunting and go out there, it’ll kind of maybe stir them up and move them around more, and they probably wouldn’t be there as much,” Budell said.

Budell described seeing around 100 elk regularly on neighboring properties, noting their intelligence in avoiding hunters. “The elk know where to go, they know where to hide — the elk all have their spots, they come and go.”

The damage primarily comes from elk consuming crops that farmers depend on for their livelihood.

“That’s what pays the bills. So that’s the problem out there. But by us putting up a fence on our property, it solved a lot of the issues,” Budell said.

The aftermath of elk eating Lucas Budell’s crops on his property in Emmet, Idaho. | Courtesy Lucas Budell

Strong calf survival rates and easy access to food sources keep the numbers growing despite the aforementioned management efforts.

“Right now, the herd is at a point where recruitment, or the number of calves that are being born, is keeping pace with the number that are harvested, and that’s pretty astounding when you’re talking about, you know, 150+ elk that are being taken out of the population, in a given year,” Pearson said.

Idaho Fish and Game has developed a two-pronged approach to address the overpopulation issue. The agency plans to relocate about 40 elk to areas where populations are below management goals.

“We’re proposing a combination of translocation, moving these elk to areas to elk zones where elk are below objectives,” said Pearson. “In the case of the Weiser River zone, where these elk currently reside, we are above objectives.”

The remaining 60 elk will be lethally removed, but the meat won’t go to waste.

“We’re pretty lucky to have a partnership with Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry. All of that meat will be going to Idahoans in need,” Pearson said.

However, Budell remains skeptical about the long-term effectiveness of the management plan.

“I don’t think you need to go slaughter 100 elk either. But the problem is, it’s still gonna be there, you know, the elk are not gonna go nowhere. They’re still gonna be there, they’re still gonna repopulate, they’re still gonna come back. So it’s just an ongoing issue,” Budell said.

The goal is to reduce the herd to a size that can be managed effectively through hunter harvest without requiring additional interventions.

“What we’re really trying to accomplish here is to get this elk herd to a size where it can be managed effectively with hunter harvest, and there aren’t additional interventions necessary,” Pearson said.

Idaho Fish and Game says they will finalize relocation sites in the coming weeks and plan to begin action this spring.