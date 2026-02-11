Idaho National Laboratory confirms layoffs have occurred; number of jobs lost unknown - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho National Laboratory and its contractor, Battelle Energy Alliance, have confirmed that recent employee layoffs have occurred.

EastIdahoNews.com was contacted on Tuesday by several locals associated with the INL about alleged layoffs at the site following a company meeting.

The INL has confirmed it has let some employees go, but has revealed little else.

INL spokeswoman Sarah Neumann emailed the following statement to EastIdahoNews.com.

“Battelle Energy Alliance has determined the need to reduce current workforce staffing levels through an Involuntary Separation Program. BEA is continuously adapting and aligning Idaho National Laboratory’s workforce to meet the needs of the nation and to support the Department of Energy’s priorities. We remain focused on ensuring we have the right skills and capabilities to deliver on INL’s mission.”

Several confidential sources at the INL told EastIdahoNews.com that fewer than 1% of the INL’s employees were impacted by the layoffs. Given the approximate number of employees at the site, that likely equals fewer than 50 positions, according to employment data previously obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

Neumann told EastIdahoNews.com that INL has no further comment on staff reductions.