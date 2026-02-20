Idaho sheriff deputies crawl out after logging truck crushes patrol vehicle - East Idaho News

VALLEY COUNTY — Two Valley County Sheriff’s deputies are recovering after a logging truck crashed into their patrol vehicle Thursday morning while they were responding to a downed tree on Warm Lake Road.

Deputies were called around 7:50 a.m. to a tree blocking the southbound lane near Little Pearsol Road, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. As they positioned their vehicle to block traffic and road crews worked to clear the tree, a loaded logging truck traveling southbound lost control on icy pavement and collided with the patrol car.

Valley County Sheriff’s Office

The truck’s trailer tipped over and landed on top of the deputy vehicle.

Both deputies managed to crawl out through the passenger side and suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Cascade Medical Center for evaluation.

Valley County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Copperi is urging drivers to slow down and use extreme caution on snow-covered or icy roads, adding that the office is “beyond grateful” the crash wasn’t more serious.