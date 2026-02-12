Idaho virtual K-12 school announces open enrollment for next school year - East Idaho News

BOISE — Inspire Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school for K-12 students in Idaho, has announced that enrollment is now open for the 2026-2027 school year, according to a press release.

The school currently serves more than 1,200 students across Idaho.

“We’ve been pioneers in online education for more than 20 years,” Kenny McAlister, Inspire Connections Academy school leader, said in the release. “While it’s different from a traditional brick-and-mortar school, our teachers work directly with students to intentionally meet them where they are in their academic journey. By partnering closely with families, our teachers ensure each learner can discover how they learn best and that they have every opportunity to thrive in the virtual classroom and beyond.”

According to the release, the school can fit the needs of a variety of students. Some students are academically advanced and struggle in a traditional school setting. Some prefer to learn at their own pace. Some may be experiencing health challenges or bullying in traditional settings. Some are athletes or performers who require a flexible learning schedule.

The school also offers college and career-readiness opportunities for middle and high school students. This integrates traditional academic subjects with industry-leading, career-focused options such as IT, business, health sciences and marketing to prepare them for their future.

“Enrolling my daughter into Inspire Connections Academy was the best decision we ever made,” Mariah Nowland said in the release. Nowland’s daughter has been with the school since last October.

“She was struggling in her previous school setting, but here she’s thriving. With her ADHD and being on the autism spectrum, she’s finally able to focus, learn at her own pace, and feel supported. The teachers are incredibly understanding, and the flexible scheduling lets her pursue her passions, like art, while still keeping up with her academics. We couldn’t be happier with how much she’s grown in just a few months.”

Families interested in learning more about Inspire Connections Academy may attend an online information session to ask questions and explore whether virtual school is the right fit for their student.

For more information or to begin the enrollment process, call 833-591-0251 or visit IdahoConnectionsAcademy.com.

The local office can also be reached at 208-322-4002.