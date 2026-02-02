Idaho’s ban on buying candy or soda with food stamps is imminent. Here's what you should know - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Restrictions on SNAP purchases are set to take effect in Idaho on Feb. 15.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare submitted a waiver in May at the direction of Gov. Brad Little with the hopes of removing soda, candy and energy drinks from the list of items eligible to buy through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly known as food stamps.

Little had signed a bill in April that banned soda and candy from the government’s food assistance program. The new restrictions at first were expected to take effect in January, but later were set to start on Feb. 15.

“This change supports the health and well-being of Idaho families by encouraging nutritious food choices,” says a notice on Health and Welfare’s website.

The new rules have caused some confusion over what counts as soda and candy.

The law defines candy as “a preparation of sugar, honey or other natural or artificial sweeteners combined with chocolate, fruits, nuts or other ingredients or flavorings in the form of confections, bars, drops or pieces.” It said the restriction wouldn’t include items that need to be refrigerated or contain over 10% flour by weight.

Health and Welfare says any sweetened bar, drop or piece with flour — including any amount of wheat, rice, oat and almond flour — is eligible to charge to a customer’s SNAP card. Ditto if the food requires refrigeration. The New York Times reported Thursday that customers in Idaho will be able to use SNAP benefits to buy a Twix candy bar, but not a flourless granola bar with chocolate chips.

The law says soda means any nonalcoholic beverage that contains natural or artificial sweeteners. According to the bill, drinks that contain more than 50% fruit or vegetable juice by volume are not considered soda.

Health and Welfare says any sweetened nonalcoholic beverage that contains milk or milk substitutes, or that requires preparation from powder or concentrate, is SNAP eligible.

The push to remove candy and soda from the list of items eligible to be purchased with SNAP has been championed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the health and human services secretary under President Donald Trump; and by the so-called Make American Healthy Again, or MAHA, movement.

About 135,000 Idahoans were enrolled in SNAP as of February, according to state data. Each beneficiary or household received an average of $178 in monthly benefits.

Health and Welfare said previously in a news release that, according to USDA data, about one-fifth of food-stamp purchases nationwide are spent on sugary drinks and snacks.

The average Idaho household spends about $854 per month on groceries, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

Business and Government Editor David Staats contributed.