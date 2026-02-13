Jefferson County adopts 4-day school week - East Idaho News

RIGBY (IdahoEdNews.org) — Jefferson Join School District 251 students will have to find new ways to spend their Fridays next school year.

School board trustees unanimously approved moving to a four-day school week at the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday.

District 251 enrolls 6,554 students, making it the second-largest Idaho district to adopt a four-day school week behind Nampa, which made the move in 2024.

The decision tentatively changes Jefferson County’s school start and end times across the board:

Elementary school: 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Middle and high school: 8 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.

Leaders could still adjust these times by up to five minutes to accommodate busing, Superintendent Chad Martin told trustees.

Wednesday’s decision follows the results of parent and staff surveys.

Of 1,507 parents surveyed, about 18% said moving to a four-day week would negatively affect their family’s routine. The rest said it either wouldn’t affect them or would be positive.

Of 250 teachers surveyed, 68% support the move.

Fridays are already early release days in the east Idaho district.

“I feel like a lot of our students are already doing four-day school weeks,” said trustee Debbie Bagley.

The change lengthens class time Monday through Thursday, allowing teachers to hold student interventions, Martin explained.

Teachers will come to school on the second and fourth Fridays of each month for professional learning, collaboration, and to share insights and experiences to improve instruction.

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on Feb. 13, 2026.