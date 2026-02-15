Jon Schmidt benefit concert to support historic Rexburg Tabernacle restoration - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Rexburg:

REXBURG — The Rexburg community and friends across the region are invited to a benefit concert featuring Jon Schmidt, acclaimed pianist and composer of The Piano Guys, on Friday, Feb. 21, at the BYU–Idaho Center.

Known for his high-energy performances and signature style blending classical, contemporary, and rock influences, Schmidt is a classically trained musician who has released multiple solo albums and performs to sold-out audiences worldwide.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Rexburg Tabernacle Legacy Campaign, supporting restoration of the historic Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center in downtown Rexburg. Built by the community in 1911, the Tabernacle has long served as a central gathering place for civic, cultural, and community events.

“We are excited to bring Jon Schmidt to Rexburg for a fun and memorable event,” said Greg Palmer, chairman of the Tabernacle Legacy Committee. “Funds raised from this concert will help preserve this cornerstone of our community for generations to come.”

Presented by the Federal Beehive Credit Union, the City of Rexburg, and BYU–Idaho, the concert is supported by additional community partners, including Pepsi, Hampton Inn, and Marriott.

The evening brings music and community together in support of one of Rexburg’s most treasured historic spaces.

Tickets are available at byui.edu/ticket-office.

To learn more about the Tabernacle Legacy Campaign, visit www.rexburgtabernacle.org.