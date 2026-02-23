LIVE UPDATES | Day 1 of Kouri Richins murder trial - East Idaho News

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three boys, is accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, in 2022. She is on trial in Summit County, Utah, on charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, insurance fraud and forgery.

12:08 p.m. Before the exhibit is shown, judge wants to make sure the faces of the children are blurred. The court staff is working on some tech issues.

12:02 p.m. Nester continues questioning. She asks about the day Eric died and how Kouri was dressed in pajamas. “Her hair was neatly done, that’s what you recall?” Nester says. Katie says that’s correct. Nester asks to play a clip just for the witness and counsel. Bloodworth asks to approach.

11:59 a.m. Nester asks if the trust has paid for a private investigator. Prosecution objects. Judge sustains and says she is well outside the scope. Nester asks to approach the bench. Attorneys meeting at judge’s bench.

11:57 a.m. Nester asks if Kouri wanted to spend money from the trust, it would be Katie’s job to say, ‘Here is the money.’ Katie says that’s correct. If the house needed repair or mortgage payments, the trust could pay for that. Nester asks how much money Kouri asked for in the year after Eric died. Prosecution objects – beyond the scope. Judge sustains.

11:53 a.m. We see the document on the screen. Kouri was a beneficiary of the trust and so were the boys. Nester asked Katie what her role is as a trustee. She says it’s to administer the trust and carry about her brother’s wishes. The trust holds Eric’s assets. Nester asks Katie if she gets paid. Katie said Eric put in the trust that she could get paid for her time working on the trust, but Katie says has never taken a penny. Nester asks if Kouri wanted to buy a car with money from the trust, would Kouri need to ask Katie? Katie says there was a lot of litigation. Three weeks after Eric died, Kouri sued to put aside the trust so Katie would need to talk with her attorneys.

11:51 a.m. The document is Eric Richins’ living trust. It makes Katie the trustee if Eric dies. Defense asks to admit it.

11:49 a.m. Katie is back on the stand and jury is in the courtroom. Nester introduces herself and asks about Katie being the trustee of a trust Eric created. Nester gives her a document and asks if she recognizes it. Katie thumbs through it.

11:46 a.m. The judge says he is using first names because there are a lot of Richins involved in the trial, not to show any disrespect. Same here. First names are earlier to follow when there are multiple people with the same last name.

11:43 a.m. Katie will go back on the stand now and Nester’s questions will remain within the scope of what the prosecution asked in direct. At lunch, the prosecution will speak with the family. Nester is asking judge if she can ask questions about the trust and if the prosecution has opened the door.

11:41 a.m. Nester says Katie could not stay in the courtroom if she can’t get all of her questioning underway now. State says she and Amy are representatives of the family. Judge says they only get one family representative. If state allows Nester to have direct questioning now, Katie can remain in the courtroom. If not, she will be excluded from the trial until her defense direct questioning is done.

11:39 a.m. Prosecution says the state wants to present its case in the order that will provide a proper narrative without interruption. “Sometimes the proper way to present a case is not the most efficient way to present a case,” Bloodworth says. He says all their witnesses are local and maybe they could make an exception if there are some witnesses from out of town. He wants cross to remain within the scope of direct and if the defense needs to recall a witness, they can. The judge says this will be taken on a witness-by-witness basis.

11:35 a.m. Judge wants to discuss witnesses that are on both the defense and prosecution lists. Judge asks Katie to step outside. Nester says there are multiple witnesses on both lists. She says if defense has to recall each witness during their portion of the trial, the length of the trial will be spread out. Judge says it will be the same amount of time and asks Nester to explain how it will extend the length of the trial. Nester says it will be ridiculous to recall them. Nester is asking if the scope of her questions can be extended so the witnesses don’t have to be recalled.

11:35 a.m. Judge dismisses the jury so he can discuss a plan about what to do about the lunch hour.

11:33 a.m. Bloodworth is done with his questions. Nester says her cross will be lengthy. Attorneys approach the bench.

11:29 a.m. Katie explains different receipts, tax documents and handwriting samples that are in the binder.

11:28 a.m. Bloodworth gives Katie a binder of handwriting samples from when he signed his will, documents, etc. We don’t see it, but Katie thumbs through the exhibit.

11:24 a.m. Kouri had a plan for how to run Eric’s stone masonry business. She was going to hire TJ, Eric’s friend, to run Eric’s portion of the business for her. This was all relayed to Katie on the day Eric died. A family meeting was held on March 5, the day after Eric died. Eric wanted to be buried, not cremated. During the family meeting, they talked about the funeral. Eric would be buried by his mom. They discussed who would speak and be pallbearers. At the end of the meeting, Lisa, Kouri’s mom, said, “When are we going to talk about Eric wanting to be cremated?” Kouri appeared to be shocked, but then said, “He told me he didn’t want any bugs crawling on him when he was dead. It creeped him out.” Katie asked why they just planned an entire funeral based on a casket and now they’re just bringing up cremation. Eugene started to become upset because he knew his son wanted to be buried, Katie says.

11:22 a.m. Kouri’s son said he wanted his dad’s Apple watch. Kouri got the watch, deleted everything on it and gave it to her son, Katie says. Kouri told Katie she was going to sell their house. Katie says she could not function or figure out what was for dinner and “she was planning on selling the house that he had just been wheeled out on and closing on a multi-million dollar mansion.” When Eric died, the house was in a trust and Eric was the trustee. When he died, Katie became the trustee.

11:20 a.m. While Kouri was consoling her son, Breanne Sorensen, Ronny’s fiancée (Kouri’s brother), came into the room, and Bre started talking about the closing of the Midway mansion, Katie recalls. Defense objects. Judge sustains. Bloodworth asks how Kouri reacted to what Bre said. She was very business-like and telling Bre exactly what to do. “I was dumbfounded. I looked at Kouri and said, ‘You can’t tell me you’re going to close on the Midway mansion when my brother just died.’ She responded, ‘Yeah, the money went through. My brother has nothing to do with it. I’m going to.'”

11:17 a.m. The kids were called in and Kouri said that they dad would not be coming back. He was gone. After she told the kids, one of the sons became upset. Katie went to check on him multiple times. He was on his bed with his covers pulled up and Katie sat on the bed to try and console him. He wanted his mom. Katie told Kouri that she should go in and console him. She asked several times. Finally she said, “Kouri, I’m not his mom. I’m not his dad. He’s very upset. I can not console him. Can you please come in and talk with him.” Kouri came in the room and the son jumped out of bed and ran to each other. They hung on to each other and sat on the floor. Katie sat next to them.

11:15 a.m. Katie repeatedly asked Kouri when they could tell the boys that their father had died. Katie says they wheeled her brother’s body out. Katie and her husband tried to block the boys from seeing it, but they saw it. The boys were upset. Katie told Kouri that the boys saw it and they were upset. Kouri and Lisa, her mom, said, “I guess we better tell them.” Kouri then asked for the boys to be brought in.

11:12 a.m. When they arrived at Eric’s house, the police and emergency responders were on scene. Katie went to find Eric’s boys. She took them to a room with toys so they could be away from all the first responders. Katie’s husband stayed with the boys. Bloodworth asks Katie if she observed Kouri Richins that morning. She remembers seeing Kouri shaking her head at her “and I knew right then my brother was gone. I fell to the floor. I observed she was not how she normally was when we would go on overnights. She was very well put together. She had a matching pajama outfit on. Her hair was done up. She wasn’t crying like I was. She just stood there and shook her head no at me.”

11:08 a.m. State admits the premarital agreement between Kouri and Eric. Katie had seen it. She’s asked about the morning Eric died. She says her dad called her. “He was screaming and crying and said, ‘Eric’s not breathing! Eric’s not breathing!'” Katie’s daughter was sick and had thrown up. Her daughter was in Katie’s bed and her husband had gone to check in the other bedroom. Katie saw her phone ringing and said, “Dad, how did you know I was up with my sick little girl?” That’s when he told Katie that Eric was not breathing. “I screamed, I fell to the floor. My husband heard me and came running in. My husband thought it was my daughter since she had just thrown up. He ran over to her and said, ‘She’s ok.’ I said, ‘No, it’s Eric.'” They grabbed their kids and went running out of the house. They drove to Eric’s house.

11:06 a.m. Katie owned the home that Eric and Kouri lived in. She sold it to them. Bloodworth asks to admit a photo of the home as evidence. Judge allows it. We see the photo. Katie sold it to Eric in the latter part of 2012. There are seven homes in the cul-de-sac where Eric lived.

11:04 a.m. Bloodworth asks Katie if she ever saw her brother injured. Katie recalls Eric getting hit by a softball and calling her at 1 a.m. He was fine, but just wanted to tell her. She says if his mental or physical well-being was not good, he would call her. The only thing Katie ever saw Eric use was Advil. Eric’s mom was a drug and alcohol counselor and ingrained in the kids about the dangers of drugs and alcohol. Eric and Katie had been planning to take their kids to Disneyland. They were also planning programs for Eric’s son to do computer programming.

11:02 a.m. Eric taught his kids how to work. He loved the outdoors and his family, Katie says. “There was not a waking moment that my brother did not focus on his kids,” she says. Eric had money going into an account for his kids each month so they could pay for college and maybe a down payment for a house. Katie talks about going horseback riding with Eric’s sons and Eric would be in an ATV by the side.

11 a.m. Bloodworth asks about Eric’s personality. Katie begins to say, “Eric was one of the most likable people you’ve ever met” and begins to cry. She says he loved everyone. It did not matter who you were or where you came from. Everyone thought they were his best friend. “That’s the way Eric made you feel. He was upbeat. He was positive. He would give a stranger on the side of the road his jacket. That’s the type of person Eric was.” Katie says Eric would do anything for his boys. “He was the best dad you would ever see. If there were kids involved, he was there.”

10:58 a.m. Katie is sworn in. Bloodworth asks Katie to address the jury. He asks if she knew Eric Richins. They were brother and sister. They were two years apart “so we were inseparable.” “We did everything together, we went to school together. WE have a family ranch that’s been passed down for generations. We worked on the ranch together. We fished, we hiked, we did everything together,” she says.

10:56 a.m. Prosecution has no further questions. Defense attorney Kathyn Nester says she is very sorry for his loss and has no questions for him. Eugene Richins is dismissed. Katie Richins-Benson is the next witness.

10:54 a.m. Eugene was with his wife when she died from lung fungus. He says Eric did not suffer from any of the symptoms that his wife had. Bloodworth gives Eugene an exhibit containing handwriting samples.

10:52 a.m. Sometime between Eric’s funeral and the medical examiner’s ruling, Kouri called Eugene and said she had just spoken to the medical examiner. She said they determined Eric died of the same thing Linda did (Eric’s mom) and COVID. Linda died from fungus in her lungs, Eugene says. Katie, Eugene’s daughter, called the M.E. and they told Katie that Kouri had never called and the results from Eric’s death had not been released. Defense objects, judge allows the statement in not for the truth of the matter.

10:50 a.m. Eugene rushed to Eric’s house around 4-4:30 a.m. Katie, his daughter, was there. So was Kouri. First responders were also there and so was Kouri’s mom. The three boys were also there and two other granddaughters. Eugene stayed until 10-10:30 a.m. Bloodworth asks what Kouri said to him that morning. Eugene doesn’t recall her saying much, if anything, to him.

10:47 a.m. Bloodworth asks about Eric’s sons. Eugene says, “He was their coach, their father and their very best friend.” Eric constantly brought his sons to Eugene’s ranch. The oldest one loves to rope, and the other boys love to ride four-wheelers. “Eric was an excellent father,” Eugene says. Eugene and Eric were planning to buy a cabin together. Kouri called Eugene on March 4, 2022, and told Eugene that Eric was not breathing.

10:46 a.m. Eric helped his dad on his cattle ranch. He loved to be outdoors and, as adults, they saw each other 1-3 times a week. They spoke every day on the phone. They went to ball games together, spent time on the ranch and saw each other “all over the place.” Eric had a fun-loving, likable personality. “He loved people and people loved him.”

10:44 a.m. Bloodworth shows photo of Eric Richins. Eugene says Eric was 39 when he did. Bloodworth asks Eugene to point out Kouri Richins. Linda Carter Richins is Eric’s mom’s name. Eugene says he was involved with Eric as a child. “We did everything together as a family. Education was extremely important for us as a family as was a strong work ethic as was religion. Those were my top priorities as to how we raised our children,” Eugene says.

10:41 a.m. Jury is back in. The judge reads the correct swearing-in verbiage. First witness is Eugene Richins – Eric’s dad.

10:39 a.m. Court is back in session. Jurors will be brought in. Judge will swear them in again with the proper wording and then state will call its first witness.

10:21 a.m. There is some question over the oath the judge read to the jury. Apparently there was a mistake. They will be re-sworn in after the break. Court is in recess until 10:35 a.m.

10:19 a.m. Judge sends jury out for morning recess. Bloodworth says they need some clarification for the exclusionary rule. Nester names two family members – DJ and Ronnie – who can not stay for the trial. Judge says they can not listen to the testimony or talk to anyone about it. “You are ordered not to be exposed to the testimony of this case.” Rest of the family can come back in.

10:17 a.m. Nester says the state must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and the jury must be firmly convinced. “We’re asking you to be courageous, to pay attention, to stand strong and to hold the government to that burden that’s on their table. At the end of this case, you will see Kouri Richins is innocent. Find her not guilty on all charges.” Nester is done.

10:14 a.m. Nester says the defense and prosecution will agree on a lot of facts during the trial. But there will be disputes about what the facts mean. Nester says at the end of the trial, the burden of proof lies with the prosecution. “She is innocent right now and you have to accept that to do your job.”

10:13 a.m. Nester talking about the life insurance policies. Kouri signed a $100,000 life insurance policy on Eric when she got a flyer in the mail. “Eric made that in two months. I’m telling you right now, wives everywhere sign their husbands’ names on a lot of things.”

10:10 a.m. Nester says Carmen never mentioned fentanyl during her original story to police, but she changed her testimony when the police say, “We caught you with drugs and with guns and if you don’t say what we want you to say, you’re going to jail for a really long time. We’re going to give you a free ticket if you say Kouri says fentanyl and she changes her story.”

10:08 a.m. Sidebar is over. Nester apologizes and says, “That’s going to happen a lot over the next five weeks so get ready.” She says prescriptions for Oxycodone are around 10 mg per pill. If you want stronger Oxycodone up to 30 mg, you need a special prescription from a doctor or you can get it on the streets. Nester says back in 2022, the dealer where Carmen got his pills only sold Oxycodone, not fentanyl.

10:06 a.m. Nester says Eric asked Kouri to buy him pain pills. Prosecutor asks judge if they can approach. Attorneys congregate at judge’s bench.

10:04 a.m. Nester says Eric suffered from pain, knee and back pain related to his work as a stonemason. He loved being outdoors – skiing, hunting, snowmobiles. He had been diagnosed with Lyme disease. “This is a man’s man. He’s a macho guy. He didn’t want to show weakness. He didn’t want people to know he was suffering. He didn’t share that with a lot of people.” Nester says Eric would smuggle gummies outside of the United States. “That’s how much he needed it.”

10:02 a.m. Nester says PI took Eric’s computer after he died. Nester says Eric’s family hired experts and paid them all a bunch of money. They will be witnesses to testify against Kouri. Nester says Eric’s family had constant communication with the prosecutor. “You’re not going to hear a single one of Eric’s family, Kouri’s investors, her friends, her broker, her accountant, her lawyer, her marriage counselor – not one of those people is ever going to be able to tell you what happened in those six hours.”

10 a.m. Nester says Eric had an allergic reaction to a sandwich on Valentine’s Day, took an EPIPen, and then drove his kids to soccer. “They’re asking you to believe that she secretly put narcotics in her husband’s food right before he’s going to drive the three things that matter the most to her in the world.”

9:59 a.m. Nester says the prosecution is going to assassinate Kouri this entire trial, “so get ready.” She says nobody is perfect, no marriage is perfect and the prosecution will spend days and weeks talking about problems in marriage, ups and downs, Kouri’s business, her bank accounts, etc. Nester says we are all flawed.

9:57 a.m. Nester says Kouri knew before Eric died that his assets were protected in a trust and there were legal things they had to go through. Nester says the Richins family hired a private investigator $100,000 “to spend every waking minute digging up as much dirt as they possibly could on Kouri Richins to implicate her in Eric’s death.” “The investigator goes looking for skeletons in the closet and boy does he find some,” Nester says. Nester says Kouri is not a perfect person, she’s a flawed person, “we all are.”

9:55 a.m. Kouri Richins repeatedly told police she didn’t know what happened. “Eric Richins family couldn’t accept that. They needed someone or something to blame. No family ever wants to believe that behind closed doors, someone is using drugs. The family’s need to make sense of Eric’s death went way beyond what you would expect a normal grieving family to go through,” Nester says.

9:52 a.m. No fentanyl was found in Eric’s bedroom, “but they didn’t search for it,” Nester says. Kouri says the cops never searched the house for fentanyl. All sorts of people were in the house and the cups were taken or tested. The day Eric died, police started interviewing Kouri “over and over and over again about what happened that night.” Nester says Kouri’s explanation about what happened that night never changed.

9:51 a.m. Eric had been dead for several hours and the medical examiner will testify to that, Nester says. Between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., somewhere in that time, Eric Richins died. “Somewhere in that time, he ingested a fatal dose of fetantly. What you will never hear, after four years of investigation and five weeks of this trial, you will never hear how that fentanyl got inside of him because there is zero evidence of that.” Eric’s death certificate says the manner of his death is unknown, Nester says.

9:48 a.m. When Eric died, his Apple watch was hanging “nice and neat.” His phone was on the charger and he was in his underwear. “It would be pretty clear that Eric went to bed and died.” There was an empty bottle of pills in the nightstand next to Eric’s bed. The pill bottle expired in 2016. “That’s going to become important later.” After 3 a.m., Kouri wakes up and goes into the bedroom. The phone is unlocked and moves around the house. The phone stops being active, which is indicative of being in the charger. “A few minutes later, you hear the 911 call you just heard. That gives her enough time to crawl into the bed and touch her husband who is cold.”

9:44 a.m. Kouri and Eric decided to have celebratory shots around 9 p.m. and Kouri made Moscow mules. They didn’t finish the drinks. Around 9:30 p.m., Kouri went to sleep with her son who was having a nightmare. When police came to the house after he died, Kouri told the officers that Eric loved marijuana gummies. “He was a marijuana gummy eater,” Nester says. She shows a photo showing marijuana gummy packages. Nester says after she left her little boy’s room, Eric was talking to his friend Scott Wagner. When Scott spoke to Eric, he did not sound drunk, high, on fentanyl or anything else. “There was no sound of the wife or children in the background. He was alert, having a totally normal conversation with Scott. This was at 10 p.m.” When Kouri left the bedroom, she left her phone in the charger next to the bed. Around 10:30 p.m., Kouri’s phone is unlocked and moved just a few feet, Nester says. She says Eric was always checking Kouri’s phone “probably for good reason.”

9:42 a.m. Eric and Kouri loved their kids, Nester says, and the boys adored their dad. Their marriage had been through some rough times. They had gone through a tough year and they went through marriage counseling. They decided to stick it out. Nester says one of Eric’s closest friends who will say that Eric and Kouri were the happiest they had been. On March 3, Eric started sending exciting texts to Kouri saying they needed to have some celebratory shots. Nester shows text messages on the screen of the messages.

9:40 a.m. Nester explains the property was falling apart and Kouri got a good deal on it. The plan was to flip it for so much that Kouri would make at least $2 million profit for her and all her investors. Nester says Eric was a part of it. He had been out to the property. They had other things to celebrate, Nester says. Eric’s business was doing great. In 2020, he declared he made over $750,000. They also lived in a beautiful home, Nester says. They got married in the phone. Half was Kouri’s, half was Eric’s. They had a two-story garage filled with exotic animals. They had money for Eric to travel and hunt. Two weeks before he died, he was in Mexico hunting. They had four wheelers and snowmobiles. “They were very blessed. They had a lot to celebrate.”

9:37 a.m. Kathryn Nester will give the defense’s opening statement. She begins by playing the 911 call Kouri made. “My husband’s not breathing. He’s cold.” She is crying and gives the address and her phone number to the dispatcher. Dispatcher asks what happened. Kouri says she doesn’t know and is crying. Dispatcher tells her to take a deep breath. Kouri says she doesn’t know what going on. She got in bed and “he’s cold. He’s cold.” The dispatcher asks who is cold. She says her husband. Dispatcher asks if her husband is breathing. Kouri says no. Dispatcher asks Kouri if she can do CPR. Kouri says she doesn’t know how. Dispatcher says she will tell her how. Kathryn begins, “Those are the sounds of a wife becoming a widow. Six and a half hour before that terrible phone call, Eric and Kouri Richins were in that same bedroom and they were celebrating. They were celebrating because Kouri was about to close on the biggest deal she had ever done – the Midway Mansion.”

9:35 a.m. Back to the morning of March 4, 2022. Eric Richins is placed in a body bag and wheeled out of his home for the last time. His boys are upstairs with their uncle. Kouri Richins has not yet told them Eric is dead, and she won’t for a few hours, Bloodworth says. “On Kouri Richins phone, the following three images are accessed.” He showed three memes: One of a guy wiping his nose with money, one that says “Idiots, idiots everywhere” and another that says. “I’m rich!” Prosecution is done with opening statement.

9:33 a.m. Kouri Richins richly values her appearance, affluence, and success, Bloodworth says. The prosecutor highlights two of the judge’s instructions – stay focused on the evidence and take notes. “At the end of the trial, I’ll stand back up here and in closing arguments, we will analyze the evidence, we will apply it to the elements the judge instructed you on and the state of Utah will ask you to find Kouri Darden Richins guilty.”

9:30 a.m. When Kouri Richins knew police were investigating her, she wrote a children’s book about how to deal with death. Bloodworth says state will prove Kouri murdered Eric and that Eric did not kill himself. Evidence will prove Kouri had means, motive and opportunity to murder Eric Richins. “Please consider the evidence that proves no one else did.”

9:28 a.m. A few days after Eric’s death, Kouri drove to the mountains with her boyfriend. She asked if he had ever killed anyone. When he responded, she asked, “How did that make you feel?” Bloodworth says Kouri felt guilt after Eric’s death. There were searches on Kouri’s phone “Can copes uncover deleted messages iPhone” and other simliar searches about how to wipe an iphone, delete information from iPhone, etc.

9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, Kouri texted her friend about Valentine’s Day. “He never broke out in hives or used an epi pens! No hives, no epi pen!” Bloodworth says Kouri was an hour away with her boyfriend. On the morning of Eric’s death, she wrote in a notebook that she entered the room at 3:20 a.m. She wrote that she nudged Eric and nothing happened. She grabbed her phone and called 911. “She first grabbed her phone at least at 3:06 a.m. and delayed calling 911 at least 15 minutes,” Bloodworth says.

9:22 a.m. Bloodworth now talking about Carmen Lauber, Kouri Richins’ housecleaning. Kouri knew Carmen could get drugs, according to Bloodworth. Three days before Eric’s death, Bloodworth says Lauber got pills for Kouri. On Valentine’s Day, Kouri purchased a sandwich from the Mirror Lake Diner and left it for Eric. She then left Kamas and met up with Josh, her boyfriend, an hour away. At 11:33 that morning, Eric wrote, “I’m gonna lay down for a bit if I don’t start getting better I’m gonna head to the hospital.” Shortly thereafter, all activity on Eric’s cell phone stopped for nearly 90 minutes “in the middle of a busy work day,” Bloodworth says. Once activity resumed, Eric called his two best friends. They said he sounded scared, somber, confused, and bewildered. A few days after that, Kouri asked Carmen if she could get “something stronger.” Carmen did purchase pills from the same street dealer at Maverik in Draper, Utah. She left those pills that Kouri Richins was finishing up a rehab on. Those pills contained fentanyl. Autopsy showed Eric died of fentanyl poisoning. Seven times the lethal amount in his blood and more in his stomach. “It was intentional, not accidental.”

9:20 a.m. Bloodworth reads another message Kouri sent to Josh Grossman about them being together. Sixteen days after Eric’s death, she sent a link to a resort/spa to her boyfriend and said, “Are we there yet?” A month after Eric’s death, she texted Josh, ” I think I want you to be my husband one day.”

9:16 a.m. On the day Eric died, his inheritance was worth over $4 million, Bloodworth says. Kouri believed she would get it all. A prenuptial agreement would prevent her from getting the money if they divorced, but if he died while they were married, she would get it. “She needed Eric Richins money to get her fresh start at life. The evidence will prove that Kouri Richins was chronically unhappy in her marriage. She thought having children would make her happier, but it did not.” Bloodworth says she consulted with a divorce attorney months before his death. Before Eric died, Kouri booked an all-inclusive trip to the Caribbean for Kouri and her boyfriend. They were to check in a month after Eric died. Three weeks before Eric died, Kouri texted Josh Grossman, her boyfriend, and said, “If I were divorced right now and asked you to marry me tomorrow, you would? I just want to lay on the couch and cuddle you. Watch a murder documentary and snuggle.” Five days after the death, she texted, “Babe, I miss you. I want you today, every day. Not just sexually, but physically, mentally, every day when I wake up. I do want to be together. I do want you. Live our life out together. If he could just go away, and you could just be there, life would be so perfect. I love you idk what my deal is today. I’m sorry.”

9:14 a.m. Richins owed over 4.5 million dollars to over 20 different lenders on the day Eric died, Bloodworth says. She kept taking out loans to pay for the other loans. She sold houses and her new credit was drying up. In the five months leading to his death, she overdrew 200 transactions totaling over $300,000, Bloodworth says. On the day Eric died, Kouri was scheduled to close on an unfinished mansion in Midway and would take on an additional $3.2 million in debt. The mansion “was just a facade,” Bloodworth says.

9:13 a.m. Two weeks after Eric died, Richins submitted another fraudulent claim on Eric, Bloodworth says. He goes on to say he will summarize some of the evidence the state will show over the next few weeks. “The evidence will prove that Kouri Richins ordered Eric for his money and to get a fresh start at life. More than anything, she wanted his money to perpetuate her facade of privilege, affluence, and success.”

9:12 a.m. Bloodworth says two weeks before Richins murdered Eric, she tried to kill him. And two weeks before that, she took out a life insurance policy on Eric. Defense objects. Judge calls attorneys up for sidebar.

9:09 a.m. Bloodworth begins by showing a photo of the Richins’ family. He shows a meme on the screen that Richins’ boyfriend sent her that says, “Love you.” Bloodworth says Richins made Eric a drink and later went to check on him. He was cold. Bloodworth says Richins pulled out her cell phone several times but didn’t call 911 for a whole. Medics respond, they can’t revive Eric, her husband, and he is pronounced dead. They think he has been dead a while, Bloodworth says.

9:08 a.m. The court does not have transcripts of trial testimony so jurors will have to rely on their memory during deliberations. They can take notes. We will now have opening statements. Summit County Deputy Attorney Brad Bloodworth will give the state’s opening statement.

9:06 a.m. Mrazik says jurors have caused problems in the past by looking up information on trials on their phones. He tells them they can not use electronic devices to conduct their own investigation on the trial or if they communicate with others about the trial. “Please don’t Google the trial, counsel, etc. Don’t post updates on social media.” He tells them not to look up words they hear in the courtroom because something that simple could result in a mistrial.

9:04 a.m. Courtroom is packed. Judge continues to give instruction. He tells jury not to talk about the case during court recesses. He tells jurors not to speak with attorneys. “The goal is to avoid the impression that people are trying to influence you improperly.” Judge tells jurors not to listen to any news reports or visit any locations related to the case.

9:02 a.m. Opening statements and closing arguments are not evidence. Jurors are told not to make a decision on guilt or innocence until end of the trial. Sidenote Many people commenting online about Mrazik’s deep voice. He could host a radio show!

9 a.m. Judge explains that lawyers will present evidence, but neither the lawyers or the judge decide the case outcome. The jury does. Jury must make their decision based on the law and evidence.

8:59 a.m. Richins has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies committing the crime. Judge tells jury the prosecution must prove each element beyond a reasonable doubt. Until then, the defendant must be presumed not guilty. She does not have to testify, call witnesses or present evidence. Prosecution has the burden of proving defendant guilty.

8:55 a.m. Six men and six women are on the jury. Richins sits quietly wearing a white blouse and black suit jacket. Hair is pulled back. Judge reads the charges: Count 1 – aggravated murder. March 3-4, 2022, the defendant is accused of intentionally or knowingly causing the death of Eric Richins. Court 2 – attempted aggravated murder. Count 3 – insurance fraud. Count 4 – insurance fraud. Count 5 – Forgery.

8:54 a.m. Jury is sworn in. Judge thanks jury for their patience. He gives instructions on how the trial will unfold and says more instructions will be given at the end of the trial.

8:52 a.m. Judge says to all spectators, “Every single time the jury comes in or leaves, we all stand.”

8:48 a.m. Mrazik will allow the witnesses to make the statements. Defense says they are renewing their objection to a final slide. Court stands by its decision to deny the objection. Judge asks Bloodworth and Nester to turn on their portable mics. Jury will be brought in.

8:46 a.m. Defense and prosecution debating over whether certain witnesses can say certain statements during their testimony. Defense attorney Wendy Lewis objects to some statements a witness the state plans to call may say.

8:44 a.m. Nester is the same attorney representing Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk.

8:43 a.m. Defense attorney Kathryn Nester says the photos relate to the case. Mrazik says the photos are not prejudicial and will allow the photos.

8:40 a.m. Summit County Dep. Attorney Brad Bloodworth discussing housekeeping items concerning exhibits. State objects to two photos that the defense hopes to admit. Judge says the photos are consistent with the other evidence the defense has. Mrazik asks Bloodworth to “put a little more meat” on his objection. Bloodworth says the photos are of exotic animals that Eric hunted.

8:38 a.m. Prosecutors and defense attorney discusses the exclusionary rule concerning witnesses – whether some witnesses can/should remain in the courtroom versus others. Judge Richard Mrazik says court will take a short break after opening statements to get it sorted out.

8:31 a.m. Richins’ attorneys issued the following statement last week:

“Kouri has waited nearly three years for this moment: the opportunity to have the facts of this case heard by a jury, free from the prosecution’s narrative that has dominated headlines since her arrest. Now the state must prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. What the public has been told bears little resemblance to the truth. We welcome the courtroom, where evidence is bound by rules, not sensational coverage. Kouri is a mother who wants to go home to her children. We are confident this jury will make that possible.”

