Local man faces felony charges after allegedly pouring hot water on baby - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 34-year-old was arrested after taking a 1-month-old baby boy to the emergency room, and medical personnel told police the child had sustained second-degree burns on nearly 25% of his body.

According to court documents, officers with the Idaho Falls Police Department interviewed the father, Christopher Stum, while at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Jan. 22.

Documents state the incident had occurred at Stum’s home, and he told officers that he was the sole caretaker of his son.

Stum told officers that he was bathing his son when he noticed the boy was cold, and Stum filled a pitcher with hot water from the bathtub’s faucet.

After pouring the water onto the child, Stum said the child began to scream in pain, and saw the skin begin to redden and peel.

Stum then rushed the child to the emergency room for treatment.

The document states that Stum told officers he was “air drying” his son to keep him warm when he decided to pour water on the child.

He told the officer that when he filled the pitcher, it was set to the hottest temperature on the bathroom spout, but that he had tested it.

Stum said he placed a finger into the water and found it hot, but not burning. He later admitted that he found it scalding, but assumed it was fine.

The document states that medical personnel at the hospital reported that the child had sustained second-degree burns on 24% of his body. For those types of burns to be caused by water temperature, the water had to be between 130 and 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

Officers went to Stum’s residence and checked the water temperature, which was 121 degrees Fahrenheit.

In an interview with Stum, the man admitted he knew the water heated up really fast at his home. Recalling that at times he had to take his hand out of the water fast due to the heat.

The document states that he later admitted to adjusting the water heater, which was set at 150 degrees, to 121 degrees prior to taking his son to the hospital.

Officers reported this misled police about Stum’s knowledge of the water heater, out of fear that it would make him appear negligent.

Stum was booked on two felony counts: injury to a child, and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Stum is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge John Dewey for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Though Stum has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty. If found guilty, he faces up to 15 years in prison.