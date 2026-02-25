Looking Back: Locals kill 10,000 rabbits during 'rabbit drive,' and two teens steal bus with children inside - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Feb. 23 to March 1 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

RIGBY — A rabbit drive took place in Rigby and was being called “one of the grandest successes in rabbit driving that has ever been known,” The Teton Peak reported on Feb. 26, 1903.

Men and women from Rigby, Lewisville, Grant, Idaho Falls and Willow Creek came to the event. It was estimated that 10,000 rabbits were killed by either a gun or a club.

“The line of march was as follows: Men, women and children formed the advance lines, vehicles formed the second line and the gunners brought up the rear and picked off all the escaping rabbits that broke through the two advance lines,” the paper explained.

At some point, the rabbits were also led to a pen where they were corralled and “mercilessly slaughtered.”

“All kinds of gladiators stepped into the arena and the slaughter was great,” the article states. “Everybody seemed to enjoy themselves and were well satisfied with their day’s work.”

Another rabbit drive was scheduled to happen two weeks later.

1926-1950

SHELLEY — A local doctor was on the scene of a fire that was burning his office when he was called to deliver a baby, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Feb. 29, 1932.

Dr. F.E Roberts, of Shelley, was helping volunteer firemen in their efforts to save furniture and equipment from the building when a man on a horse showed up. The man told the doctor a woman was about to give birth.

“The doctor dropped his labors, rescued his satchel from his office in the burning building and dashed away on horseback,” the paper said.

For six miles, the doctor directed the horse through snowdrifts to the remote ranch home of Emmett Murphy. She ended up delivering a baby girl.

When Roberts returned to his office, he found that the fire caused $2,000 worth of damage to his office, a grocery store and drug store.

It’s not clear what caused the fire but it was believed to have started in the basement under the grocery store.

1951-1975

RIRIE — Two teenagers got into a school bus, loaded with children, and drove off while the bus driver was inside the Ririe school building, The Rigby Star reported on Feb. 26, 1953.

The bus was driven down one of the alleys and struck a garbage can. The paper said the children were screaming inside and that’s when the teenagers stopped the bus and took off.

“In the meantime, the regular driver of the bus came out of the school building and could hardly believe his eyes when he noted the bus load of children, which he had left a few moments before, had vanished,” The Rigby Star wrote.

Soon after, the bus was located. The bus was not damaged and no children were injured.

Tudor Bill Laughlin, 19, of Idaho Falls, was returned from Brighton, Colorado, to face a charge of driving off with the bus. A warrant was issued for Donald James, 19, of Los Angeles, on the same charge.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A man was robbed, severely beaten and possibly shot as he walked through an underpass walkway in Pocatello, the Idaho State Journal reported on Feb. 24, 1976.

Arthur Montoya, 29, told police he was walking through the walkway when four men overtook him. He said one of the men was carrying a riffle.

He told police he was struck on the head with the butt of the riffle and went unconscious. When he came to, he realized $35 was missing from his wallet. Authorities said he walked to his home before calling police.

Montoya was taken to the hospital by police. He was treated for a five-inch laceration on his head, bruises on his chest and stomach, and a wound on his shoulder that police believe may have been caused by a bullet.