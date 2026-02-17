Man accused of entering random home armed with sword face felony charges - East Idaho News

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KSL) — A man arrested last week and accused of entering a random West Valley home while carrying a samurai sword has been charged.

Martin Ramon Espino Camacho, 42, was charged Monday in the 3rd District Court with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

A woman was sitting in her home on Feb. 10 when she heard someone trying to enter through the front door. Assuming it was her brother, she unlocked the door, and Espino Camacho entered while holding a sword, according to charging documents.

He “entered a random home armed with a long katana-style sword. There were several individuals present in the home, including individuals with disabilities, illnesses, juveniles, and an infant. The defendant then fought and threatened the victims when they confronted him, causing injuries,” the charges state.

Espino Camacho went to the upstairs portion of the house “and began opening doors,” the charges state. The woman yelled and alerted her father, who confronted the intruder. The father “grabbed the katana to protect (himself and his daughter) and wrestled with Espino Camacho as he tried to jab at them with the katana,” according to the charges.

The homeowners got the sword away from Espino Camacho and held him until police arrived.

Police say the injuries to the residents were superficial.