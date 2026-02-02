Man allegedly steals plane, lands it at airport while on meth - East Idaho News

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — FBI agents arrested a Los Angeles County man who allegedly stole a plane in Washington and flew it to an airport in Corona, California.

The agency’s LAX Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Christian Estoque, 39, for suspicion of operating an unregistered aircraft. Investigators said that Estoque is not a registered pilot.

In the criminal complaint filed on Wednesday, investigators believe Estoque and his girlfriend stole a plane from Auburn Municipal Airport on Jan. 3. Authorities believe the couple tampered with the aircraft’s transponder to conceal their flight path. While they could not determine the exact flight path, investigators said the airplane was spotted at another airport in Kelso, Washington, on Jan. 4.

Authorities eventually located the stolen plane three days later at Corona Municipal Airport in Riverside County.

Agents arrested Estoque during a surveillance operation at Corona Municipal Airport after witnessing him attempting to steal another plane on Jan. 27, according to the FBI. Investigators said Estoque was not listed on the plane’s registration. They added that the plane has not been registered since 2017.

Estoque told investigators he bought the plane but did not register it, according to the complaint.

Also in the complaint, agents said Estoque admitted to being high on methamphetamine while flying the plane.

He made his initial court appearance on Thursday. He was released on bond.