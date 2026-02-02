Man arrested after argument over flashlight, roommate claims suspect pointed shotgun at him - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 34-year-old man has been arrested after his roommates called deputies to report that the man allegedly pointed a shotgun at them over an argument about a flashlight.

Jeramie Mark Seward of Idaho Falls is facing one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If found guilty, he faces a possible punishment of up to five years in prison.

According to court documents, around midnight on Jan. 27, deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an aggravated assault that occurred at the 3000 block of South 65th West.

Upon their arrival, deputies spoke with two individuals, a husband and wife, who told deputies they had been living at the residence for about two weeks, and that it was that night when the argument occurred.

The husband and Seward were quarreling over a flashlight. The husband claims Seward had gotten a shotgun from behind the TV inside the residence and pointed it at the husband’s head.

The document states that Seward told the husband, “Oh, you would really like that if I shot you right in the f****** face.”

The husband said that the gun was still inside the holster, but believed that Seward could still kill him. He also told the deputy that Seward was about five feet away from him when this incident occurred.

After this had occurred, the husband and his wife packed their belongings and left the residence.

When deputies spoke to Seward over the phone, the man was asked about the incident and initially said nothing, but later stated there had been an argument over a flashlight.

Seward was asked about the weapon that the husband claimed was used, and he responded that he did not own any weapons and that there were no weapons inside the residence.

According to a press release from the BCSO, on Jan. 29, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Seward, which was executed in the afternoon.

Due to the incident having the possibility of a firearm being used, SWAT was activated to aid in the arrest, but the man was not at the home.

Seward reached out to the police after hearing from neighbors that law enforcement was at his home, and agreed to meet with them.

During the search of his home, deputies found multiple items of drug paraphernalia and approximately four grams of methamphetamine. A pellet gun was found, but a shotgun was not located.

Seward is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Jacob Workman for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Though Seward has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.