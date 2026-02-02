Man dies following rollover crash in northern Idaho - East Idaho News

ATHOL — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left a 79-year-old man dead Monday morning.

Troopers were called to the scene around 8 a.m. along southbound US-95 near milepost 451, where a 1994 Jeep Wrangler had rolled over. The driver, a 79-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to Kootenai Health, where he was pronounced dead, according to ISP.

Both southbound lanes of US-95 were closed for about 10 minutes while first responders worked at the scene. One lane was reopened shortly after, and the highway fully reopened roughly two hours later.

Next of kin has been notified. ISP thanked the Idaho Transportation Department for assisting with traffic control and Timberlake Fire for its medical response.

The crash remains under investigation.