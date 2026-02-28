Man dies in horrific head-on collision involving semitruck in central Idaho - East Idaho News

ROGERSON — A central Idaho man was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93, north of Rogerson.

The fatal crash occurred at about 5 a.m., according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Tropper say a 2016 Toyota Tundra, driven by a 34-year-old male from Hailey, was traveling in the northbound lane when the vehicle swerved to the southbound shoulder.

A 2026 Freightliner semitruck, driven by a 24-year-old-male from North Las Vegas, Nevada, was traveling in the southbound lane.

The driver of the Freightliner swerved to avoid a collision when the Tundra over corrected colliding head on with the semitruck in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Freightliner and his passenger, a 44-year-old-man from North Las Vegas, was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the Tundra succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The north and southbound lanes of US-93 have been blocked for approximately five hours. Check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 Idaho app on your smart device for updated traffic information.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sherrif’s Office, Salmon Tract Rural Fire Crew, and the Idaho Transportation Department.