Man dumps $4K in stolen meat when he discovers girlfriend cooking with another man, say Florida deputies - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. It was posted to social media on Saturday. Editor’s note: This article contains excessive puns. Reader discretion is advised.

Cuban national “meats” detectives, who grill him about a string of meaty thefts at two Palm Coast markets, after his appetite for prime cuts proved costly.

Deputies arrested Heannys O. Alvarez Reyna, 30, of Jacksonville, for retail theft after they determined he had beefed up his freezer with nearly $4,000 worth of stolen steaks, roasts and lamb – tenderly removing them from store shelves without paying a single buck.

On Jan. 5, surveillance footage captured Alvarez Reyna around 7:43 p.m. at the Belle Terre Crossings Publix, where he tenderly selected $1,574.86 in premium beef and lamb before making a clean cut for the exit. Less than 20 minutes later, Alvarez Reyna drove to the Island Walk at Palm Coast Publix, padding his pack with $2,084 worth of pork, top sirloin, brisket, tenderloin and personal care products.

Through investigative means, detectives identified Alvarez Reyna as the driver of the suspect vehicle from both thefts. Alvarez Reyna later told detectives that after his stealing spree, he drove to his girlfriend’s residence, only to discover she was there cooking with another man, which prompted him to toss most of the stolen meat.

“This wasn’t just a case of someone trying to ‘meat’ their budget. This was a calculated, ‘high-steaks operation’ that left two stores with significant losses,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “While this suspect’s selection was choice, his method wasn’t kosher. He really tried to milk the system and by now he’s found out that the Green Roof Inn does not serve premium meats.”

Alvarez Reyna, who is a Cuban national, was arrested for felony retail theft and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $5,000 bond in addition to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

“His relationship may have been past its prime, but stealing isn’t the way to cure what ails you. The bottom line is this: If you steal from our stores, we will catch you and you will ‘meat’ the consequences,” Sheriff Staly added.