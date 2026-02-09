Man facing multiple charges after investigators discover disturbing child sex abuse material - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS— A local man is facing multiple charges after felony child porn after investigators with Idaho’s Internet Crime Against Children task force found a trove of violent and explicit content involving minors and infants.

Anthony Scott Price, 28, has been charged with 10 felony counts of possessing child sexually exploitative materials. If he is found guilty, he faces up to 120 years in prison.

According to court documents, a detective with ICAC was assigned to investigate a cybertip on Jan 6 that was filed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Oct. 25.

The cybertip referenced a file that was sent on Oct. 25 that contained a 27-second video showing two 12-year-old boys being sexually abused.

The file also contained a username, an email address with Price’s name, and an Internet Protocol address. A search of the owner of the IP address returned Price’s address and phone number.

A prior incident was mentioned in the court documents that occurred on Dec. 22, where a person, using the messaging app Telegram, had gone to the Idaho Falls Police Department to report a video file sent to him showing child porn.

The report detailed that the username of the individual who had sent the video containing explicit content matched the one used by Price. Price also gave the reporting party his phone number.

While investigators were obtaining information about Price’s residence, five more cybertips were fielded by the NCMEC on Feb. 3, totaling 172 files uploaded to Google Drive and Google Photos.

The Google account listed was the same one Price had previously used in the first cybertip.

Out of the 172 files, 164 of them contained child porn, which was described as depicting the violent rape of infants and toddlers.

A search warrant was obtained for Price’s residence on Feb. 3 and served the next day. Price was not at home and was outside a clothing store near Hitt Road. He was detained and taken to the Idaho Falls Police Complex for an interview.

When he was interviewed, Price told investigators he used Kik and Telegram to watch and find child porn from other users. He admitted to owning the username mentioned in the cybertips.

“Anthony told me during the interview that he likes how it makes him feel when people know that he has CSAM, and he likes the reaction he gets when he shares it with them,” the court document states.

Price’s phone was seized and searched, which resulted in more child porn being found in a WhatsApp folder.

Price is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18 before Magistrate Judge Michael Kirkham.

Though Price has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.