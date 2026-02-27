Man killed in motorcycle crash near Malad - East Idaho News

MALAD — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon just north of Malad.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Deep Creek Road near 110 West. Officials say a 55-year-old Preston man was traveling north on a 2015 Harley-Davidson FLTRX motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway.

The rider died at the scene from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.