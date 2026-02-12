Man swerves to avoid deer, crashes off Highway 20 into Snake River - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A Menan man was taken to the hospital early Thursday after crashing his pickup near milepost 326 on U.S. Highway 20.

Jefferson County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 3 a.m. reporting a traffic crash on the east side of the highway, according to a news release. The 56-year-old driver told authorities he swerved to avoid a deer, causing his 2017 Ford F-350 to leave the road.

Additional callers reported the truck had gone off the highway and into the Snake River. According to the sheriff’s office, the northbound pickup came to rest in a dry channel of the river. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by family members.

Northbound lanes of Highway 20 were closed for about 30 minutes while crews removed the truck from the riverbed.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, along with Central Fire Ambulance, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Ambulance and Fire, Idaho State Police, and the Idaho Transportation Department, responded to the scene.