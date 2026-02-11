Neighborhood dog leads police to missing 3-year-old boy - East Idaho News

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (TMX) — When a Kentucky child went missing last month, a neighborhood dog led police officers to him unprompted, authorities said.

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department on Monday shared videos from the Jan. 7 search for a missing 3-year-old boy, who ran across the street by his house and disappeared.

“When there’s a missing kid under the age of 11, if you’re not on a run actively, everyone goes to it,” Officer Josh Thompson said in a video interview recounting the search.

The video shows multiple police vehicles, along with a helicopter and a drone, converging on the neighborhood to search for the boy.

Thompson said another officer at the scene recalled a woman in the neighborhood reporting a couple of hours earlier that she saw a child on her doorbell camera, who then ran away, though it didn’t sound like that child fit the description of the missing boy. When officers followed up, she said the child was in the house across the street.

Thompson said when he was looking around the property across the street, a dog came up and began walking with him.

“At first, you don’t know about dogs,” Thompson said. “So, I’m kinda being a little leery of the dog. He’s barking, chirping at me a little bit, and then continues to follow me back to the front porch.”

When there was no answer at the door, Thompson said he turned to the dog and said “let’s go find this kid,” and that’s when the dog spun around and led him to the backyard.

After seeing the back door was open, and suspecting a cold child might seek warmth there, officers checked the house and initially found nothing. But the video shows the dog continued barking, seemingly trying to lead the officers out back where multiple vehicles were parked. The dog led officers to one vehicle and the boy was found inside.

“The kid was in the front passenger seat, terrified,” Thompson says. After coaxing the child to hit the unlock button, officers were able to open the door.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a happier kid in my life,” Thompson said. “He jumped out of the car and bear-hugged my neck and wouldn’t let go.”

The boy was quickly reunited with his family. Video shows officers at the scene praising the dog, which they referred to as “Lassie,” after the beloved TV dog.

“Outstanding work by our officers, and a four‑legged friend who reminded us that heroes come in all forms,” the police department said.