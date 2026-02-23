Nevada man sentenced for running large drug ring in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Sparks, Nevada, man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges stemming from an investigation into over $100,000 worth of drugs sold in eastern Idaho.

According to federal court documents, Franklin Ryan, 45, was initially charged in September 2024 with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, but was charged with conspiracy in January 2025 by a federal grand jury.

Ryan was named with five other co-defendants whose names were redacted.

On Feb. 10, a sentencing memorandum was filed outlining Ryan’s sentence and recommending a five-year probation period after his prison term.

The documents state that in March 2024, investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were looking into Ryan after multiple confidential sources had sent information linking the man to bringing drugs into eastern Idaho.

During one controlled purchase, the dealer contacted Ryan by phone, and the conversation was recorded.

The dealer told Ryan he owed him $4,200 and that he needed fentanyl.

More information states that the dealer had first met Ryan while at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino and Hotel.

Information was given that showed Ryan stayed at an Airbnb in Idaho Falls, where he sold methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and ecstasy.

The drugs Ryan had sold came from Nevada, where they were brought to eastern Idaho.

In April of that same year, an informant had met with Ryan in Idaho Falls, where he reported seeing fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and guns inside the Airbnb.

The document states that Cash App reported suspicious activity by Ryan, including 755 transactions over 90 days. In four months, an individual had sent Ryan over $16,000.

The arrest of one dealer in August 2024 told investigators that Ryan travelled to California, Nevada, and Arizona to pick up the drugs from distributors in those states. The dealer goes on to state that other dealers met Ryan at various Airbnbs in Idaho Falls to pick up the drugs they were to sell.

On Sept. 7, 2024, an informant was given six pounds of methamphetamine by Ryan with the intention of him selling the drugs to pay back for the drugs.

The informant was told that Ryan would drop off another 14 pounds in a week and that the informant would need to pay him $14,000 back.

Ryan was arrested in late September along with a woman who managed the account Ryan used on CashApp.

The woman said that each week, $8,000 passed through the account in drug sales.

The release states that investigators searched the accounts Ryan used and determined that over $100,000 in sales had occurred.