New faces join EastIdahoNews.com as we launch search for web developer - East Idaho News

In an industry that always seems to be shrinking and laying off staff, it’s exciting to work at a place that is growing by leaps and bounds. EastIdahoNews.com keeps moving on up, and we love it!

In the last several months, we’ve added two new faces to our newsroom, and we’re looking to hire an additional web developer.

Here’s a look at our new staff:

Jesse Vosika

In late October, we hired Jesse Vosika to head up a new social media and newsletter initiative at EastIdahoNews.com. He comes to us from Sandhill Media Group in Idaho Falls, where he oversaw social media accounts for several radio stations.

In his new role at EastIdahoNews.com, he will produce a daily email newsletter featuring news of the day, weather, viral videos, and other fun activities such as crossword puzzles and games. He will also expand the types of content we release on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and TikTok.

Jesse’s background includes a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Brigham Young University-Idaho, with an emphasis in creative writing and marketing. He has a passion for high-quality visual storytelling and previously ran a YouTube channel that reviewed and analyzed movies and books.

We are excited to have someone as talented as Jesse on our team. We are thrilled to see what he brings to our news team and the community at large.

Get to know him better here.

Jordan Ormond

Our most recent hire is veteran online journalist Jordan Ormond, who brings nearly two decades of experience as an editor and news manager from KSL.com in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jordan’s role as our news editor will primarily be to work with reporters to improve the quality of their stories and ensure a superior product goes out to the public. She will also take the lead in the newsroom on weekends, leading a small staff of reporters and freelancers.

Her background in journalism dates back to high school reporting in West Jordan, Utah. She later received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

Jordan joins the team at a critical time, as we rapidly expand our newsroom, and her significant experience in online news media is an incredible asset. We are very grateful to have her on our team.

Learn more about Jordan here.

Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.comM

Web developer position

In 2026, EastIdahoNews.com will be launching a variety of new online products for the eastern Idaho community and beyond!

We’ll be announcing those projects in the very near future. Still, to accomplish them, we need to expand our web development team, starting with a six-month contract position that we expect will evolve into a full-time posting.

We are looking for a highly talented developer with experience creating unique front-end designs. The ideal candidate will have a background in WordPress design, themes, plugins and best practices. A good knowledge of PHP, HTML/CSS/JavaScript is also necessary.

If you feel you’d be ideal for this position or just want to learn more, click here.