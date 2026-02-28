One person dies in four-vehicle crash in northern Idaho - East Idaho News

LEWISTON — A man is dead after a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12 at milepost 15.3 near Lewiston.

The crash occurred at around 8 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Based upon the investigation, it was determined a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a male teenager from Lewiston was traveling westbound when it began to pass a westbound 2005 Ford F150, driven by a 71-year-old man from Orofino.

The driver of the Tacoma entered the eastbound lane.

A 2015 Semi Tractor Trailer driven by a 59-year-old man from Texas was traveling westbound as it approached the Toyota and Ford. The Ford was followed by a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by 47-year-old man from Kellogg.

To avoid a collision the Toyota re-entered the eastbound lane striking the Ford. The driver of the Ford lost control and entered the westbound lane. It struck the westbound Chevy.

While on scene, the driver of the Ford succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash.

The driver of the Chevy was transported to a local hospital via ambulance, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. A 48-year-old female passenger of the Chevy was uninjured. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

The semi was not damaged in the crash.

The ISP was assisted on scene by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, the Nez Perce Tribal Police, the Lewiston Ambulance and the Nez Perce County Coroner’s Office.