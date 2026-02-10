Paramedic accused of spreading bodily fluids throughout workplace - East Idaho News

TOWSON, Md. (WBAL) — A Baltimore County paramedic was denied bail after the judge called allegations against him shocking and outrageous.

Christopher Carroll, of Pennsylvania, worked for the Baltimore County Fire Department. He’s charged in a 23-count criminal indictment that includes engaging in lewd acts at work and putting his co-workers’ health in danger.

At Carroll’s bail review, the state came armed with new details on current charges and a long list of new allegations. They said Carroll filmed himself contaminating his workplace with bodily fluids to make money and get subscribers online for $7 per month.

“Everyone wants to know why,” said Seth Okin, the defense attorney. “I don’t have the ability to answer that question right now.”

Okin spoke outside U.S. District Court in Towson on Thursday, shortly after Carroll, who has since been suspended, was denied bail.

Some allegations against Carroll include filming himself in his work uniform purposefully leaving his bodily fluids — including urine — all over the workplace, on his supervisor’s keyboard and communal coffee creamer in a fridge at the Public Safety Building in Towson, and in the large icemaker in Fire Station #2 in Pikesville.

“Urinated on ice, wiped (himself) on a scoop, and used the scoop to mix the urine throughout the ice in the icemaker before making a thumbs-up gesture to the camera,” court documents stated.

In court, the defense said Carroll has no criminal record and self-surrendered this week after his father drove him down from Pennsylvania.

Carroll’s father declined to answer any questions after the bail review.

Officials told the judge there is more video showing Carroll contaminating a carton of orange juice, hand soap in the bathroom, someone’s ChapStick, a pot of chili on the stove, a can of vegetables, an air conditioner vent in the firehouse and a can of scented room spray in his doctor’s office waiting room.

“Still reviewing,” Okin said. “It’ll be an extensive amount of review that needs to take place for this matter, so I can’t answer your question, but it is enough for anyone sitting in the courtroom to react to, as you heard.”

The defense said Carroll is in intensive mental health therapy. Prosecutors said it has been going on since at least September, and that Carroll’s DNA was found on the coffee creamer and keyboard.

Officials identified 18 people who regularly used the ice machine.

“I would tell those parties and the people that were involved, one of the first things that internal affairs and the State’s Attorney’s Office was interested in would be his medical record, to make sure he doesn’t have any sexually transmitted diseases or anything like that. That waiver has been submitted to them directly. They will handle the dissemination of that information as they see fit,” Okin said.