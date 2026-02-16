Photo of the Week: Dance joins basketball at center stage - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The first winter state championship will be claimed this week, with the girls’ basketball tournament beginning Thursday.
With cheer and dance, and wrestling state titles to be decided next weekend, and boys’ basketball titles up for grabs the following week, winter sports are heating up.
Here are some of our favorite photos from last week’s local sports competitions.
Remember to visit the public Facebook group East Idaho News – Sports to vote for your favorite photo — here — and join the group while you’re there.