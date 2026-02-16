 Photo of the Week: Dance joins basketball at center stage - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Sat

Marsh Valley

52

McCall-Donnelly

48

State play-in game, @ Twin Falls HS

Girls Basketball

Sat

Leadore

23

Rockland

31

District tournament, @ Ririe HS

Girls Basketball

Sat

Ririe

59

Firth

51

District tournament, @ Thunder Ridge HS

Girls Basketball

Sat

Hillcrest

56

Mountain Home

44

State play-in game, @ American Falls HS

Boys Basketball

Sat

Challis

23

@ Watersprings

77

District tournament

Boys Basketball

Sat

South Fremont

66

@ Bear Lake

55

Boys Basketball

Sat

Grace Lutheran

41

@ Mackay

68

District tournament

Boys Basketball

Sat

South Fremont

66

Bear Lake

55

Through the lens

Photo of the Week: Dance joins basketball at center stage

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello girls basketball district champs Abby Lusk
Senior Abby Lusk holds the trophy as the Pocatello Thunder celebrate their fourth-straight district championship after beating Preston Thursday. Poky won the 5A state championship last season, the program’s first-ever state title. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — The first winter state championship will be claimed this week, with the girls’ basketball tournament beginning Thursday.

With cheer and dance, and wrestling state titles to be decided next weekend, and boys’ basketball titles up for grabs the following week, winter sports are heating up.

Here are some of our favorite photos from last week’s local sports competitions.

Blackfoot girls basketball district champs
Sophomore Blaklee Ball holds the trophy as the Blackfoot Broncos celebrate the 5A District 6 tournament championship after beating Hillcrest Tuesday. Blackfoot returns to the state tournament after coming up short in the third-place game last season. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Bonneville dance team
The Bonneville High School dance team performs during a competition at Thunder Ridge High School Saturday. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Blackfoot dance team
The Blackfoot dance team performs during Saturday’s competition. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Hillcrest girls basketball
The Hillcrest Knights celebrate their state play-in game victory over Mountain Home at American Falls High School on Saturday. With the victory, Hillcrest earned its first trip to the state tournament since 2019. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello boys seniors
The Pocatello High School boys’ basketball seniors pose during a senior night celebration Friday night. The Thunder beat Idaho Falls, 62-57, to complete their regular season. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello Hunter Cordell
Pocatello senior Hunter Cordell screams as he dunks during the Thunder’s victory over the Broncos at Blackfoot High School on Wednesday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Blackfoot Austin Arave
Blackfoot senior Austin Arave challenges Poky’s Hunter Cordell at the rim during the Thunder’s road victory. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

