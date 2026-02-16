Photo of the Week: Dance joins basketball at center stage - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The first winter state championship will be claimed this week, with the girls’ basketball tournament beginning Thursday.

With cheer and dance, and wrestling state titles to be decided next weekend, and boys’ basketball titles up for grabs the following week, winter sports are heating up.

Here are some of our favorite photos from last week’s local sports competitions.

Sophomore Blaklee Ball holds the trophy as the Blackfoot Broncos celebrate the 5A District 6 tournament championship after beating Hillcrest Tuesday. Blackfoot returns to the state tournament after coming up short in the third-place game last season. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The Bonneville High School dance team performs during a competition at Thunder Ridge High School Saturday. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

The Blackfoot dance team performs during Saturday’s competition. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

The Hillcrest Knights celebrate their state play-in game victory over Mountain Home at American Falls High School on Saturday. With the victory, Hillcrest earned its first trip to the state tournament since 2019. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The Pocatello High School boys’ basketball seniors pose during a senior night celebration Friday night. The Thunder beat Idaho Falls, 62-57, to complete their regular season. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello senior Hunter Cordell screams as he dunks during the Thunder’s victory over the Broncos at Blackfoot High School on Wednesday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com