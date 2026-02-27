Planet Fitness greeter who makes everyone feel seen is surprised for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a woman who works at Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls. It said:

Her name is Amanda and she’s the most incredible human. She greets everyone with an energized hello, morning or night. One day she started greeting me personally and it caught me off guard. It made me feel important. Over time I noticed she greets everyone with their name. She carries on conversations and is genuine in her words and actions. She takes time to talk with everyone and always has a smile on her face.

As you know people who come to the gym are always in a different place in their life. To get in shape, finding motivation or to get out of their heads. It’s beautiful to know someone will just say hi. I love coming back specifically because of her. I told her one day how much it meant to me that she says hi and she melted. I feel like she deserves to be recognized for her kindness in this community.

We found out when Amanda was working and decided to surprise her. Watch in the video player above!