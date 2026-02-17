Pocatello police continuing search for suspect in double-stabbing of two woman - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Officers are continuing to search for suspects after two women were stabbed near downtown Pocatello.

On Sunday night, Pocatello Police Department officers responded to an emergency call, where two women were stabbed by an “unknown male assailant.”

The police department released an update on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, saying that while one victim was treated and released from Portneuf Medical Center, the other is reported to be in stable condition at the University of Utah Medical Center, after being transported there via Life Flight Helicopter.

The incident occurred at 10:06 p.m., near the 700 block of South Arthur Avenue, just south of downtown.

The post describes the man as being approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with short hair, wearing a hat and a dark jacket. He was last seen running south on Arthur Avenue, away from the scene.

Lt. Josh Hancock told EastIdahoNews.com that police still believe the incident is isolated.

The department’s Tuesday update provides further information on its investigation.

“Officers are analyzing cell phone data from one of the victims of this incident. Officers have developed a timeline of the victims’ movements prior to the incident. Officers are currently working through all available video and data and following up on that information,” the update reads.

Police are still requesting anyone with information, video, or data that can assist in the investigation to contact the department at (208) 234-6121.