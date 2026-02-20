Police investigating death at Idaho Falls home - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a death at a home on the 1700 block of Rainier Street in Idaho Falls.

Few details are available, but the home is taped off with crime scene tape and multiple officers are on the scene.

“We do not believe there is any threat or safety concern to the community that is related to this,” Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Additional details are expected to be released on Friday.