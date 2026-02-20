Pop singer Andrew Allen delivers heartfelt surprise concert at senior center for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

This week the residents at MorningStar Senior Living in Idaho Falls are getting a heartwarming surprise as Canadian pop singer Andrew Allen is joining us for a special Feel Good Friday visit.

Allen was recently in Idaho Falls for a concert, and we invited him to perform a personalized concert for the folks at MorningStar. He walked into the community’s gathering room with a guitar in hand and within seconds, the space was filled with smiles and clapping.

Along with the music, we handed out fresh flowers and boxes of chocolates to every resident, letting each one know they are loved, valued and remembered.

Watch the surprise in the video player above!