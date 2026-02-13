Proposed Idaho bill aimed at reducing cosmetology training hours advances to House floor - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A proposed Idaho bill reducing cosmetology education hours is raising concerns among salon owners and instructors. They warn it could affect the safety, quality and livelihood of small businesses.

House Bill 513 reduces the number of education hours needed for a cosmetology license from 1,600 to 1,000. It also reduces the number of apprenticeship hours for a cosmetology license from 3,200 to 2,000.

“This lowers the barriers for people seeking to become cosmetologists. It also makes Idaho more competitive with other states,” according to the bill’s statement of purpose.

Tiffanie Judd, who owns Studio 134 in Rexburg, is a licensed instructor with more than 20 years of experience, objects to the proposal, saying it cuts essential training in areas such as chemical safety, sanitation, color theory, advanced haircutting, texture services, client communication and anatomy education related to hair and scalp health.

“As the older generation, we have to look out for the younger generation,” Judd said. “How can you build a clientele without proper education?”

Judd said salons would have to absorb the missing hours of training if the bill passes. Costs could be quite hefty for stylists, she says, which would directly affect training expenses.

Judd expressed concern that reduced training could lead to lower-quality work and a decline in customer satisfaction.

The bill’s supporters argue that reducing education hours could lower costs and expand enrollment opportunities, thereby alleviating some hurdles for future cosmetologists.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jeff Ehlers, R-Meridian, said he hopes it will help more people to become cosmetologists sooner. Texas, California, New York and other states have passed similar legislation with few negative impacts on students, he says, and this legislation only removes licensing requirements from the government.

“Schools are still able to offer education courses for however many hours they feel need to be ready for a cosmetology career,” Ehlers said.

HB 513 is headed to the House floor after advancing through committee.