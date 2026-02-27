Recall issued for cottage cheese sold in Idaho Walmart stores - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — If you picked up a container of cottage cheese at your local Walmart recently, you’ll want check the “best by” date before eating it.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc. issued a voluntary recall this week for some of its cottage cheese products sold in Idaho and 23 other states.

In a Tuesday news release, the company said it decided to recall the items after learning there was “a possibility of liquid dairy ingredients used in the items not being fully pasteurized” in accordance with state regulatory standards. Saputo Cheese is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The recalled items were distributed to Walmart stores and sold under the Great Value brand, according to the release. They include:

Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese — 0% milkfat, in 24-ounce containers with BEST IF USED BY dates of APR-01-26 and APR-03-26.

Great Value Lowfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese — 2% milkfat, in 24-ounce containers with BEST IF USED BY dates of APR-01-26, APR-02-26 and APR-03-26.

Great Value Small Curd Cottage Cheese — 4% milkfat, in 16-ounce containers with a BEST IF USED BY date of APR-02-26, 24-ounce containers with BEST IF USED BY dates of APR-02-26 and APR-03-26, and 3-pound containers with BEST IF USED BY dates of APR-01-26 and APR-02-26.

Other nearby states listed in the recall include Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Unpasteurized, or raw, milk can “carry dangerous germs such as Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, Campylobacter, and others that cause foodborne illness,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pasteurization is the process that kills those harmful germs.

Saputo Cheese says it has not received any reports of illness and is issuing the recall as a precaution.

Customers who have already purchased the recalled cottage cheese products are advised to throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund.

Further information about the recall can be found here on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, or by calling Saputo Cheese at 1-888-587-2423.