Rising Star Theatre brings 'Hadestown: Teen Edition' to the stage this week - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Rising Star Theatre is putting a fresh spotlight on a Broadway hit as it debuts “Hadestown: Teen Edition” beginning Wednesday at the Frontier Center in Idaho Falls.

The production, based on the Tony Award–winning musical by Anaïs Mitchell, reimagines Greek mythology through soulful music and modern storytelling. The show follows the timeless love story of Orpheus and Eurydice while exploring the strained, complex bond between Hades and Persephone. Though rooted in myth, the musical delves into universal themes of hardship, sacrifice, trust, and hope.

“This is a beautifully written musical and the music is phenomenal,” said co-director Terra Hulse. “The lyrics are incredibly relatable, and the audience will feel drawn in. Craig, Brittney, and I are so proud of how hard these kids have worked. The vocals are truly challenging, and they’ve exceeded our expectations.”

Hulse encouraged both seasoned theater lovers and newcomers to attend, promising audiences “won’t be disappointed with the talent and vocals you will experience from our youth on stage.”

Performances run Feb. 18–21. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.