WATCH: Dashcam footage shows harrowing rollover crash that hospitalized one - East Idaho News

AMMON — Deputies are investigating a rollover crash that occurred Monday evening, which resulted in one person being taken to a local hospital.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the crash, reported around 6 p.m., involved a car that rolled into a field near the intersection of East Sunnyside Road and Crowley Road.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call of a rollover crash near West Sunnyside Road and Crowley Road. | Courtesy photo

Lovell said the car was a red 2001 Volkswagen Golf GTI with two people inside.

In the dash camera footage, the car is seen speeding off the right side of the rural road, nearly missing the car with the dashcam. The Volkswagen then hit an embankment, slammed into an irrigation system, and flipped over into the nearby field.

The crash is under investigation, but Lovell said both people were checked on by EMS and that one was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies are determining if speed or possible impairment played a factor in the crash.